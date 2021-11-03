https://ria.ru/20211103/avtomobili-1757477744.html
Experts believe that car prices will rise again by the end of the year
Experts believe that car prices will rise again by the end of the year – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
Experts believe that car prices will rise again by the end of the year
The cost of new cars in Russia by the end of the year will grow by another 4-5%, according to a study by Bankavto (digital platform of RGS Bank), which is available in … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The cost of new cars in Russia by the end of the year will grow by another 4-5%, according to a study by Bankavto (digital platform of RGS Bank), which is at the disposal of RIA Novosti. Among the drivers of growth are increased demand and a shortage of cars. Market participants do not expect an improvement in the situation with the provision of warehouses with new machines until the second half of 2022. The problems of auto retail, caused primarily by the shortage of high-tech electronic components, are still not resolved and, according to forecasts, will remain on the agenda in 2023. B-class cars. Thus, the average price for Volkswagen Polo has grown the most on the market: by 27.4% over the same period last year, on average up to 1.19 million rubles. They are followed by Lada Vesta (+ 14.1%, 1 million rubles), Hyundai Solaris (+ 12.5%, 1.05 million rubles), Lada Granta (+ 11.1%, 673 thousand rubles) and Kia Rio (+10 , 3% 1.07 million rubles) In the B-class SUV segment, the largest increase in price was recorded in Renault Duster. Its average price for three quarters was 1.33 million rubles (+ 24.6%), Hyundai Creta was sold on average for 1.45 million rubles (+ 15.4%), and Kia Seltos – for 1.66 million ( + 11.2%), the study notes.
Experts believe that car prices will rise again by the end of the year