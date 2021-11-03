Extended covid vacations in the Tomsk region. The main thing

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

In the Tomsk region, the non-working days were extended until November 15. The administration noted that bowling will not work in the region at this time, the functioning of karaoke systems and hookahs is prohibited. The work of children’s entertainment centers and playgrounds has been suspended.

Recall that today, November 3, Tomsk Governor Sergei Zhvachkin, due to the tense epidemiological situation, decided to extend the non-working day regime in the region until November 15. Also, from November 8, a ban on visiting shopping, entertainment and sports centers, hairdressing salons, theaters and other institutions without QR will come into effect in the region. Earlier, the authorities said that restrictions on visiting these places will begin to operate only from November 15.

After the announcement of the extension of the holidays, changes were made at the disposal of the regional administration.

So, until November 14, organizations need to suspend the activities of bowling halls, with the exception of sports events without the full-time presence of spectators.

Organizations must refuse by December 1, 2021 from holding

on the territory of the region face-to-face events, with the exception of events held by regional state cultural institutions, determined by the governor.

“Until November 14, 2021, suspend the provision of services for children’s entertainment centers, children’s playrooms, play areas, including on the territory of enterprises providing catering services, and other similar places for minors, and from November 15, 2021, ensure that visitors are limited to specified places in quantity

no more than 50% of the total capacity of the facility, ”the administration says.

The authorities noted that the operation of karaoke systems, as well as hookah smoking in restaurants, bars and cafes, is prohibited.

All organizations are required to provide temperature measurements to their employees and to remove sick people.

The editors of vtomske.ru ask residents of Tomsk to take care of their health, limit social contacts and, if possible, stay at home. Take care of yourself!