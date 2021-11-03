Falling sales of AvtoVAZ, the limit of 30 km / h and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

In October, AvtoVAZ sold 25,573 Lada cars in Russia, which is 30.9% less than in the same month last year. At the Volzhsky Automobile Plant, such results are explained by the shortage of electronic components faced by leading car manufacturers around the world. As for the sales results for ten months of this year, they amounted to 294,422 vehicles. This is 11.2% more compared to the same period last year.

Photo: AvtoVAZ



The best-selling model of AvtoVAZ last month was Lada Vesta, with a circulation of 10,261 cars. The second place with the result of 7273 cars is taken by the Lada Granta family, and the three leaders are closed by the commercial model Lada Largus, which was preferred by 3937 buyers.

On the streets in the center of Moscow, the maximum speed of cars was limited to 30 km / h

On some streets in the center of Moscow, the maximum speed of vehicles was reduced to 30 km per hour. Such a limit for drivers was introduced on Malaya Dmitrovka, Malaya Bronnaya, Nikitsky Street and Varvarka, as well as in the adjacent lanes. As explained in the Department of Transport, on these streets “there are many popular establishments, offices, cafes, between which a very large number of people move.” At the same time, the department noted that a decrease in the speed limit will not result in traffic jams, since the average speed of a car in the city center does not exceed 30 km per hour.