Falling sales of AvtoVAZ, the limit of 30 km / h and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

AvtoVAZ sales fell by a third due to a shortage of microchips
In October, AvtoVAZ sold 25,573 Lada cars in Russia, which is 30.9% less than in the same month last year. At the Volzhsky Automobile Plant, such results are explained by the shortage of electronic components faced by leading car manufacturers around the world. As for the sales results for ten months of this year, they amounted to 294,422 vehicles. This is 11.2% more compared to the same period last year.
Photo: AvtoVAZ
The best-selling model of AvtoVAZ last month was Lada Vesta, with a circulation of 10,261 cars. The second place with the result of 7273 cars is taken by the Lada Granta family, and the three leaders are closed by the commercial model Lada Largus, which was preferred by 3937 buyers.
On the streets in the center of Moscow, the maximum speed of cars was limited to 30 km / h
On some streets in the center of Moscow, the maximum speed of vehicles was reduced to 30 km per hour. Such a limit for drivers was introduced on Malaya Dmitrovka, Malaya Bronnaya, Nikitsky Street and Varvarka, as well as in the adjacent lanes. As explained in the Department of Transport, on these streets “there are many popular establishments, offices, cafes, between which a very large number of people move.” At the same time, the department noted that a decrease in the speed limit will not result in traffic jams, since the average speed of a car in the city center does not exceed 30 km per hour.
Photo: Mos.ru
In the spring of 2021, the initiative to reduce the limit to 30 km / h on a number of Moscow streets was supported by the capital’s traffic police. The traffic police together with the Center for Traffic Organization (TSODD) advocate that each street, depending on its features and purpose, should have its own maximum permitted speed. Then the State Traffic Inspectorate noted that if a person “still has a chance to survive when hitting a pedestrian at a speed of 30 km / h, then at 80 km / h it is practically impossible.”
The traffic police will arrange the operation “Pipe” for drivers
In the coming holidays and weekends (November 4-7), the traffic police intends to strengthen control over drivers. As explained in the department, special attention will be paid to identifying drunk motorists. According to statistics, most drunk drivers find themselves on the roads of the capital on weekends. For this, in a number of regions, so-called continuous checks will be held – when all passing cars are stopped and motorists are checked. Among them:
- Nizhny Novgorod
- Irkutsk region
- Kurgan region
- Republic of Karelia
- Krasnoyarsk
- The Republic of Buryatia
- Primorsky Krai
- The Republic of Mordovia