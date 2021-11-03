Fed decision and Zillow debacle By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – The US Federal Reserve is expected to start averting the increased risk a little later today by announcing the end of monthly purchases of $ 120 billion in bonds. Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ 🙂 and Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 have joined a growing roster of companies that have largely (or even all) of their accomplishments wiped out during the pandemic. Joe Biden and the Democrats suffered a disappointing defeat in Virginia, and oil prices plummeted after signs that high prices were not affecting US demand. Here’s what you need to know about the financial market on Wednesday, November 3rd.

1. Time of reduction of incentives

It is expected to announce the cessation of monthly bond purchases following the conclusion of its two-day meeting at 2:00 pm ET (6:00 pm GMT). Consensus forecasts suggest that the central bank will cut its purchases by $ 15 billion a month, which means that the reduction process will be completed in 8 months.

Consequently, there is the possibility of a hawkish surprise if the Fed accelerates its schedule, as some regional Fed officials have argued in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen to what extent Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will change his mind on inflation at a press conference at 2:30 pm ET (6:30 pm GMT). Powell has only recently begun to acknowledge that consumer price increases are broader and more prolonged than the Fed predicted. Any change in his rhetoric will be perceived as a coded warning of an earlier rate hike, which could also be reflected in a “dotted chart” of Fed interest rate expectations.

2. The failure of the Zillow business

Zillow shares fell and continue to suffer losses in premarket after the real estate company said it had to write off more than $ 560 million in respect of homes it bought for resale.

Online real estate business Zillow Offers has slowly come to realize that the housing market, booming in the first year of the pandemic, had begun to cool earlier this year. He also underestimated the difficulty of finding the manpower and materials to complete repairs that would normally be required for resale.

Zillow stocks have joined a growing list of stocks that have now fully or overwhelmingly reversed their gains from the pandemic era. This morning, it will be joined by Activision Blizzard, which is trading at a 19-month low premarket after it also reported disappointing third-quarter earnings and delayed the launch of two key games.

3. The market is in a state of anticipation before the Fed meeting

Stocks in the US will open slightly below record highs on Tuesday’s close, although trading is likely to be sluggish before the Fed meeting.

By 06:25 am ET (10:25 GMT) it was down 33 points, or 0.1%, fell slightly less, while futures were not up 0.1%.

Beyond Zillow and Activision, the focus will be on the stock of the Tinder Match Group (NASDAQ 🙂 app owner, whose data also fell short of expectations on Tuesday night, and Humana inc (NYSE :), which reported earnings roughly 50% above previous forecasts.

4. Democrats punished for inaction in Virginia

Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin won the hotly contested race for governor of Virginia, a contest reputedly going to make a big impact across the country in next year’s midterm elections.

Yangkin, a former wealth manager, focused on issues such as education, where he made significant strides in countering the spread of race criticism in schools. He also appears to have won votes from hesitant voters by distancing himself from former President Donald Trump.

Exit polls showed that his opponent, incumbent head of state, Democrat Terry Mac Oliff, on the other hand, failed to motivate his main supporters, which was seen by analysts as disappointment in the ability of the administration and Congress to implement the agenda they promised in last year’s elections. The Democrats’ key spending bill is still pending in Congress amid opposition from Senators Joe Manchin and Kirsten Cinema.

5. Oil prices fell after API data

Crude oil prices fell after another unexpectedly large surge in US inventories last week, indicating continued declines in demand, while gasoline prices hit their highest level in 7 years.

The suffering of American drivers has led President Joe Biden to step up pressure on major oil exporters to OPEC to boost production. There is still no suggestion that OPEC will go beyond the 400,000 barrels per day increase planned for December at a meeting with Russia and other countries on Thursday.

By 06:30 am ET (10:30 GMT), futures were down $ 1.80, or 2.2%, to $ 82.11 a barrel, while crude oil fell 1.9% to $ 83.14 per barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute () said that oil inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels, contrary to expectations of much less growth. US government data will be released as usual at 10:30 am ET (14:30 GMT).

Written by Jeffrey Smith

