Fighting warming or blah blah blah? How the Climate Summit in Glasgow ended

Alexey Kalmykov

BBC

Hour ago

World leaders left Glasgow without undertaking increased obligations to reduce emissions, without which scientists predict a climate catastrophe for the planet and humanity in this century. The summit was not without pleasant surprises and loud statements, but there was no unity either in words or in deeds.

Nearly every country in the world has gathered in Britain for the UN Conference (Cop26) to check for the first time since the Paris Agreement at Cop21 in 2015 how things are going and whether humankind can cope with the challenge of containing global warming. It will not cope, the scientists explained before the meeting. We need to accelerate.

It didn’t work out to speed up.

They managed to avoid an open quarrel, but the sediment remained: not everyone came, and those who came either poured slogans and appeals, or made claims and grievances. There was no dialogue, and there was no question of any sacrificial unity and acceleration of movement towards a common goal.

Some signed a promise to reduce methane emissions, others once again pledged not to cut down forests in the future, others did not come at all and did not promise anything new. But these are all separate additional and not very binding agreements, and the main goals of the meeting – promises to abandon coal and accelerate the “green” revolution – were not achieved.

At the pace announced at Cop26, achieving the Paris Agreement targets will be “very difficult,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the BBC at the end of the summit.

In Paris, almost all countries in the world agreed to keep the temperature rise on the planet within 2 ° C to the pre-industrial level, and ideally not to allow 1.5 ° C. UN meteorologists during the days of the Glasgow summit reported that the planet is warming up much faster, and the current 2021 will be one of the seven hottest in 170 years of observations. All seven have happened since 2014, and overall, the past 22 years have been the hottest in history – only one year was an exception.

Without a green revolution, climate change threatens the planet with massive migration and poverty as cataclysms become more frequent and energy demand grows in line with population and wealth. The whole world has subscribed to the conclusions of scientists that warming is caused by man, and only man can stop it.

So far, no agreement has been reached in Glasgow. The two-day summit – the meeting of the heads of state – is over, and the conference and negotiations will continue for another week and a half.

However, officials and experts can only settle the details of what has been announced from the podium in the last two days, or persuade others to sign new commitments and agreements reached in Glasgow. And here there were no breakthroughs: world leaders did not heed the advice of activist Greta Thunberg to move from “blah blah blah” to decisive action.

True, no one expected this from them at the first personal meeting after the start of the pandemic. Covid not only postponed this summit for a year, but also provided world leaders with an acute headache: how to restore the economy and the undermined health of nations. The pandemic gave them a reason to postpone the climate problem for later, without denying it, but also without doing anything in anticipation of technology and money. By 2030, or better – by 2050.

In addition to the universal problem of covid and the global energy crisis, the meeting was doomed to failure for two reasons, related solely to the worldwide crusade against global warming.

First Reason for Failure: Mistrust

First, rich countries have failed to deliver on their pledges to provide $ 100 billion each year to developing economies to offset costly emission reductions. They were offended and are now asking for much more – Indian leader Narendra Modi at the summit hinted at $ 1 trillion.

The laggards blame the advanced for the fact that they smoked the sky in their time and got rich. The carbon dioxide accumulated in the atmosphere over a century and a half is now causing warming, and those who are just going through the stage of industrialization have to pay for it. Pay on a par with those who, in fact, caused the problem in the first place, and besides, exacerbates it by the unrestrained consumption of goods produced in factories in Asia or Latin America to the detriment of the climate on the planet.

There were promises to help with money in Glasgow, but the mass did not come out critical to get things moving. In response to Modi’s request for a trillion, Japan wrote a check for 10 billion, and Britain and Italy even less.

“The most serious problem of these negotiations is the lack of trust” between developed and developing countries, said UN Secretary General Guterres.

The leader of the developing world, Chinese President Xi Jinping did not come at all. Moreover, China – currently the largest emitter on the planet (historically the US was the largest pollutant) – did not take on increased commitments. Offended by his demarche, the British conference organizers turned off Skype and zoom: you don’t want to communicate in person, no video messages to you, write letters.

The second reason for failure is the United States

In the absence of consensus with the developing world, the West should have taken the lead. However, there was also an embarrassment.

US President Joe Biden tried to play this role. He returned America to the Paris Agreement, from which his predecessor Donald Trump brought it, but in two years he was unable to turn society and politicians 180 degrees and convince them to approve increased or at least some specific commitments to reduce emissions a little more actively.

Moreover, by the opening of the summit, which was supposed to be a lavish funeral of coal energy, the United States burned 20% more coal than last year. This growth happened for the first time since 2014 and will lead to an 8 percent increase in greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.

It turned out that the leader of the richest country in the world came to Glasgow empty-handed, stained with coal. He failed to convince those who are poorer to donate more to the common cause of reducing emissions.

Only allies from the democratic camp partially supported the United States: India promised to zero all emissions by 2070, and Brazil – to reduce methane emissions and deforestation.

What did they agree on

The successes of this summit: promises to end deforestation after 2030 and reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. They can hardly be called breakthroughs.

We already agreed on forests in 2014, but since then the felling has only increased. And the reason for it is not so much the greed and poverty of those who cut down the jungle. On the conquered lands, Brazil, Indonesia and others produce palm oil, cocoa beans and soybeans, which are consumed not by them, but by the rest of the world: they make chocolate and feed cattle for meat.

The money promised to fight deforestation and regeneration is ludicrous – $ 19 billion, of which $ 12 billion is not new, but long-ago allocated government funds to fight forest fires and help indigenous peoples, and 7 billion – donations from philanthropists and businesses.

Not everything is going smoothly with methane either.

Methane contributes to warming more than carbon dioxide. Its main sources are the oil and gas industry, animal husbandry and landfills. Reducing its emissions is the shortest path to reducing the greenhouse effect of emissions, but this is a half-hearted solution. More carbon dioxide is emitted and it stays in the atmosphere much longer.

The West hoped to achieve a global methane agreement in Glasgow, but only convinced about a hundred countries – about half of the signatories to the Paris Agreement. Neither China, nor Russia, nor India supported Biden.

“It remains only to pray”

The summit was summed up by Prince Charles.

“I just can’t believe how many times over the past 40 years I have made such speeches in all parts of the world – and everything is useless,” said the heir to the British crown. “And this time I can only pray that this meeting will prove that systemic changes are long overdue.” …

The host of the summit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refrained from triumph. Usually he oozes with optimism and sparks with metaphors even in the darkest dead end of life, but then he suddenly spoke with restraint.

“You shouldn’t flatter yourself with empty hopes and in no case should you think that the deed is done, because it is not done – there is still a long way to go,” he summed up the results of the main international event of his reign. restrained optimism. ”

He has a reason for this. The summit can be called a failure only in the sense that it did not bring the long-awaited breakthrough. But the world is still moving towards reducing emissions and seeking agreement on exactly how to do it.

No one in Glasgow wasted airtime denying the very fact of climate change. They discussed only what sacrifices this generation should make in order to avoid casualties among the next. And who should pay for it.