Fighting warming or blah blah blah? How the Climate Summit in Glasgow ended

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
21

  • Alexey Kalmykov
  BBC

Extinction Rebellion Activists Will Not Approve Summit Results

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

World leaders left Glasgow without undertaking increased obligations to reduce emissions, without which scientists predict a climate catastrophe for the planet and humanity in this century. The summit was not without pleasant surprises and loud statements, but there was no unity either in words or in deeds.

Nearly every country in the world has gathered in Britain for the UN Conference (Cop26) to check for the first time since the Paris Agreement at Cop21 in 2015 how things are going and whether humankind can cope with the challenge of containing global warming. It will not cope, the scientists explained before the meeting. We need to accelerate.

It didn’t work out to speed up.

They managed to avoid an open quarrel, but the sediment remained: not everyone came, and those who came either poured slogans and appeals, or made claims and grievances. There was no dialogue, and there was no question of any sacrificial unity and acceleration of movement towards a common goal.

