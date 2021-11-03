Five Ukrainian ministers wrote a letter of resignation – Gazeta.Ru

On Wednesday, November 3, the Verkhovna Rada will consider applications for the dismissal of five members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. This was reported in Telegram representing the Cabinet of Ministers in parliament Taras Melnichuk.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Roman Abramovsky, Minister of Economy Alexei Lyubchenko (First Deputy Prime Minister), Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Alexei Reznikov, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleg Urusky and Defense Minister Andrei Taran have resigned.

The reasons for the mass dismissal are still unknown.

Formerly former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin statedthat the country’s government needs to prepare for a possible escalation of the conflict in Donbass, but at the same time it is necessary to avoid panic