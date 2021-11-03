Ford began selling electric motors that make it possible to turn an ordinary car into an electric

The American company Ford began selling electric motors based on the Mustang Mach-E GT electric motor. writes Media Ford edition. With the help of them, you can convert your car from an internal combustion engine to an electric one.

The Eluminator e-crate’s electric motor delivers 281 horsepower and 433 Newton meters of torque. The price of the complete system is $ 3.9 thousand.

For the presentation of the electric motor, Ford created a one-of-a-kind electric version of the classic 1978 F-100 pickup truck. Its performance was matched by the Mustang Mach-E GT, the company’s first electric vehicle. The combined power of the old pickup truck with two electric motors is 480 horsepower and 860 Newton meters of torque.

In the future, the company plans to sell battery systems, controllers, inverters and other electric vehicle components. The company hopes in this way to facilitate the transition of most car enthusiasts to clean energy sources.

Formerly Inc. said that Ford has decided to convert its plant for the production of automotive transmissions in the British city of Halewood into an enterprise for the manufacture of components for electric vehicles. The company plans to spend $ 315 million on this, but the exact amount of investment will depend on government support from the UK, which may amount to more than $ 41 million.