Forecasts and comments. High demand for Russian stocks

Trading results 01.11

Moscow Exchange Index: 4221.49 p. (+ 1.72%)

RTS Index: 1,866.98 points (+ 1.26%)

The main thing

If during the whole previous week our stock market lagged behind the dynamics of the western grounds, then yesterday this trend stopped. The Moscow Exchange index showed a steady upward trend throughout the entire session on Monday. The final result turned out to be one of the best in the world markets.

At the same time, trading volumes began to decline (91 billion rubles), but this can be explained by the factor of a non-working / shortened week. Most likely, today and tomorrow the turnover will continue to fall, and on Friday trading activity will be even lower.

An important factor supporting our market was the completion of the ruble appreciation phase. This is positive for exporters’ shares, which occupy half of the index structure. The USD / RUB rate returned to 71.5. While stability remains on commodity markets, there are no reasons for the continuation of the devaluation impulse in the ruble. On the contrary, in the near future the rate may again drop to the region of 70–71.

Today, trading on our markets may be held in a neutral key ahead of important upcoming events, namely the Fed meeting on Wednesday and the meeting OPEC+ on Thursday. The uptrend is still relevant for the Moscow Exchange index. Its lower border is still far away, it is located at about 3960–3970 p. Well, on top, the area of ​​historical maximums at 4290–4300 p. Is used as the closest reference point and at the same time the resistance level. This zone separates from another growth wave to 4380–4400 The short-term forecast for the dynamics of our market is now mostly neutral.

Oil sector shares may look more stable than others. Rosneft, Lukoil and Tatneft still maintain a positive mid-term outlook. The growing formation is still relevant in Gazprom Neft shares.

In the debt market, the situation is very different from what we see in Russian equities. Ruble bonds continue to fall. OFZ index (RGBI) on Monday fell below the minimum values ​​that were at the peak of the panic in the spring of 2020.The same applies to the corporate bond index (RUCBICP). The yield to maturity on five-year OFZs jumped to 8.37%. The bonds largely contributed to the tighter policy of the Bank of Russia and a further increase in the key rate at the December meeting.

Meanwhile, the usual rally continues across the ocean. The S&P 500 has re-written all-time highs for the 71st time this year. The next benchmarks at the top have shifted to 4715–4720 p.

In focus

• There is often a pattern in the market where fundamentally strong stocks look significantly better than the market at the first sign of a market rebound. This is exactly what we observed yesterday. I would like to draw your attention to the significant growth in the following securities: Raspadskaya (+ 8.3%), Segezha (+ 6.7%) and TCS Group (+ 6.6%)… The investment case of each of these companies remains attractive over the long term. Strong growth histories recover very quickly. Any improvement in sentiment causes a sharp rebound in them.

• Softline… Yesterday was the first day of trading of the new issuer on the Moscow Exchange. During the IPO, about $ 400 million was raised at a price of $ 7.5 per depositary receipt. Now the price has dropped to $ 7.16.

• Sberbank-jsc (+ 4.2%). The shares showed the best dynamics among blue chips. We managed to win back the entire drawdown of the previous two sessions. Shares returned to 370 rubles. – the levels are close to fundamentally fair. Above, the region of 385–400 rubles acts as a zone of inhibition.

• M.Video (+ 2.9%). The board of directors recommended to pay 35 rubles. dividends. On the one hand, the event is expected, because earlier this figure was already announced in the company. On the other hand, the date of publication of this recommendation was delayed, which could cause questions and uncertainty among market participants. Therefore, yesterday’s positive reaction in the papers is fair. On the horizon of 12 months, the dividend yield may be about 10-12%, which can support the company’s shares.

• RUSAL (+ 1.4%), En + (+ 4.7%). En + announced that it has reached an agreement with SUAL Partners to jointly support, as the largest shareholders of RUSAL, the intention to spin off the high-carbon assets of the aluminum company. Earlier on this issue, the largest shareholders of RUSAL had disagreements. The compromise is a positive signal supporting both the parent company and the shares of RUSAL itself.

Subject to obtaining the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, the spin-off is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022 when an application is made to list the newly spun-off company on the Moscow Exchange.

• Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday Unipro… The agenda includes the issue of dividends for 9 months. 2021 As part of the May forecasts, the company noted the risks of reducing dividends from the planned 20 to 18 billion rubles. due to underutilization of power unit No. 3 of Berezovskaya GRES. However, in August, Unipro announced that the risks were not realized and the company is ready to pay additional dividends in the amount of 2 billion rubles. in the second half of 2021

Thus, the baseline scenario for dividends for 9 months of 2021 is 12 billion rubles. or 0.19 rubles. per share. Dividend yield – 7%. Subsequent payments, that is, by the end of 2021, are likely to be at the level of 10 billion rubles. The cumulative dividend yield over a 12-month horizon could reach 12.8%.



• Moscow Exchange today will report on the turnover of trading in October.

• Segezha will publish financial results under IFRS for 3Q2021.

• HSCI will publish RAS financial results for 3Q2021

• Meetings of the Boards of Directors on the issue of dividends will be held at Russian Aquaculture and ChKPZ…

• In the United States, among large companies, the following issuers will present their reports today: Pfizer, Amgen, ConocoPhilips, BP, Activizion Blizzard.

External background

External background this morning mixed… American indices rose after the close of our main session on Monday. Asian markets are trading in different directions today and do not show uniform dynamics. Futures on the S&P 500 index are down 0.2%, Brent oil is up 0.3% and is near the $ 85 level.

Taking into account the results of the previous evening trades, it can be assumed that if the current background persists, the opening on the Moscow Exchange (IMOEX) index will take place close to Monday’s closing level.

Macro statistics and expected events to date can be viewed in our calendars

Follow BCS Express on Telegram

START INVESTING

BCS World of investments