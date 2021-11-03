https://ria.ru/20211103/lavrov-1757587224.html

Foreign Ministry explained Lavrov’s refusal to participate in the Normandy ministerial meeting

Foreign Ministry explained Lavrov’s refusal to participate in the Normandy ministerial meeting

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The schedule of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov does not allow him to take part in the “Normandy format” ministerial meeting in the near future, which Kiev and Western countries insist on, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. any dates for its holding simply does not make sense, “Zakharova said at a briefing. She noted that the issue of organizing a ministerial meeting was raised during Lavrov’s talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 summit, however, the French could not give a clear answer about what the outcome of such a meeting should have been. “Also, the French colleague was informed that Minister Lavrov’s work schedule in the near future does not allow him to take part in the proposed ministerial meeting of the Normandy Four,” Zakharova said . “Our position is well known. She hasn’t changed. We proceed from the need for thorough preparation of such an event, including, of course, the development of a final document. It should reflect the state of the negotiation process, including the progress in implementing the decisions of the 2019 Paris summit of the Quartet and new guidelines for advancing an intra-Ukrainian settlement based on the Minsk agreements. Is there such a document today, its draft? Answer: no, there is no such document, even in the draft “, – added the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

