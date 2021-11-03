Forget Dogecoin: SHIB, ELON, and SAMO Were Leading Meme Coins | Blockchain24

Bitcoin did well last month in what crypto enthusiasts have dubbed “Uptober”.

But its modest 40% gain was nothing compared to the strange world of meme coins, where cryptocurrencies that hadn’t been heard of until a few months ago saw a gain of over 3,900%.

Meme coins – cryptocurrencies based on internet memes, current events, online communities, and influencers – have become a hot craze. And they make the happy investors who place their bets very rich.

So which ones performed the best in October?

The trading volume for most of these meme coins, which generate 1,000x profits, is still relatively small, so we’ll stick with the ones that traders do move in large quantities.

Shiba Inu: 804% increase

Shiba Inu or SHIB is a meme coin running on the Ethereum network. It was created to play a trick on Dogecoin, formerly the largest meme by market cap and Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency.

And last month, its value jumped 804%, from $ 0.00000723 on October 1 to $ 0.00006536 by the end of the month, according to statistics from CoinGecko. SHIB, which as of September is now traded on the leading US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has a 24-hour trading volume of over $ 8 billion.

Samoyedcoin: 2.388%

Samoyedcoin, which is traded under SAMO, is a meme coin inspired by Dogecoin, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Freed and Anatoly Yakovenko, founder of Solana.

SAMO is powered by Solana, a popular blockchain alternative to Ethereum, which itself has had tremendous success. And just like SHIB, SAMO claims to be fun and community-owned, calling itself “the most adorable dog on any blockchain.”

Since the beginning of Uptober its price was $ 0.00557457, and at the end of the month – $ 0.138738, which is 2388% more. Its 24-hour turnover is $ 35.9 million.

Dogelon Mars: 3984%

But the winner of the “Uptober” was Dogelon Mars, or ELON, which grew nearly 4,000% last month. A spin-off product, Dogecoin, which also runs on the Ethereum network, has been widely adopted because it is named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is known to be pumping meme coin prices on Twitter (although he never talked about the cryptocurrency at all).

Over the past 24 hours, ELON has sold over $ 251 million.

Like the other coin memes on this list, it doesn’t have much utility other than a little fun. Its creators donated 50% of all tokens to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who later cashed them and donated them to charity.

Meme coins and tokens may look tempting with seemingly easy returns, but such cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile and investments don’t always have a happy ending. In fact, some “get rich quick” meme coins are outright scams. Case in point: Squid Game token investors just lost $ 2 million today when a cryptocurrency developer closed a store and ran away with cash.

The views and opinions expressed by the author are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment or other advice.