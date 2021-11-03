Former Google CEO questioned Facebook’s ability to build a “metaverse”

Former Google executive and co-founder Eric Schmidt has been skeptical about Facebook’s plans to succeed in building a virtual metaverse. The businessman reacted to the information that the company intends to create a virtual world in which people can communicate, work and play.

“I hope for great innovation in the creation of the metaverse. I’ve been waiting for this for about thirty years. … Whether Facebook will build it, I don’t know. “– he said in an interview with CNBC.

Schmidt responded to news that Meta intends to shift its focus to creating virtual worlds. At the moment, Google, Microsoft, Apple and smaller companies are working on similar technologies, in the future, allowing to create their own metauniverses. In his opinion, ten years or more must pass before undertakings bear meaningful results.

Schmidt said he will continue to call the company Facebook and not Meta, just as everyone continues to call Alphabet simply Google. According to him “This is how it really works”… The businessman noted that the concept of the metaverse is promising, but it can create problems if people abandon real life in favor of the virtual world.

The creation of the metaverse means new challenges for regulators trying to control social media platforms, the Internet in general, and fight disinformation. Facebook is already under scrutiny by US lawmakers after former employee Frances Haugen released internal social media documents and gave a series of revealing interviews. Thanks to them, it became known that the company is aware of their problems, but prefer to ignore them instead of solving them.

“We’re going to have to deal with this. I don’t think we know. I don’t think regulators today are clear-cut or even know how to discuss it. “– Schmidt told the media.