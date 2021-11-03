Former HSE rector to head the expert council under the government :: Politics :: RBC

The expert council under the government was created in 2012, its main tasks are to ensure the participation of the expert community in the preparation and implementation of decisions of the authorities, as well as to ensure public control over the activities of federal authorities. This is an advisory body, its decisions are advisory in nature.

In March, an examination and planning department appeared in the structure of the government apparatus, headed by Vitaly Zlobin. As stated in the Cabinet of Ministers, the department should “bring work with experts, industry associations, legislative bodies and the public to a qualitatively new level.”

Kommersant noted that in this way the government expects to reboot the system of work with the public, business and legislators, and the expert council, presumably, will become one of the main instruments of work.

Yaroslav Kuzminov resigns as HSE Rector



In February, Mishustin signed a decree on the creation of a Coordination Center, which should coordinate the work of different levels of government in the event of incidents and in the implementation of priority tasks. The center will be regulated by a think tank under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Kuzminov, who headed the Higher School of Economics for 28 years, resigned from his post as rector this summer and became the academic director of the university. He explained his decision by his reluctance to “grow old in office” and noted that he had never liked administrative work. HSE is headed by Nikita Anisimov, who in 2016–2021 was the rector of the Far Eastern Federal University.