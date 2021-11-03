Found a fatal consequence of insomnia – Russia news today

https://ria.ru/20211103/bessonnitsa-1757625632.html

Insomnia is fatal

A group of scientists from Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK have identified a link between insomnia and aneurysm that threatens stroke. The results were published in the Journal of the

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. A group of scientists from Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK have identified a link between insomnia and aneurysm that threatens stroke. The results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. As part of the study, experts studied the dependence of certain habits (smoking, coffee consumption, sleep and physical activity) and medical indicators (body mass index, blood pressure, diabetes, and others) with the risk of developing aneurysm and hemorrhage caused by it. The article notes that it occurs in about three percent of people. Usually asymptomatic, but can cause cerebral hemorrhage, which can lead to death. Risk factors include hypertension and smoking, but the study also found the effect of insomnia on death. Scientists looked at almost 6,300 cases of cerebral aneurysms and 4,200 cases of cerebral hemorrhage, including those due to ruptured aneurysm. It turned out that a genetic predisposition to insomnia was associated with a 24% increased risk of developing aneurysm and hemorrhage due to its rupture.

