French actor Abittan detained on rape charges

In Paris, police detained French actor Eri Abittan in connection with rape charges. This is reported by the radio station France Info, citing a source in the metropolitan prosecutor’s office.

According to him, the 47-year-old artist was brought for interrogation to the building of the judicial police. He was detained after an unnamed woman filed a complaint against him on 30 October. France Info does not provide any other details.

Abittan is known to viewers for such films as “Crazy Wedding”, “Long Live France!”

In December, he intends to go on a tour of France with his performance. In February 2022, it is planned to release the third part of the film “Mad Wedding”, in which Abittan starred, on the screens of French cinemas.

