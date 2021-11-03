FSB recognized the authenticity of the phone bills of its employees

The FSB acknowledged that the detailing of telephone conversations from the investigation into the poisoning of politician Alexei Navalny is indeed a detailing of the current FSB officers. This is reported by The Insider and Bellingcat (included in the register of media – foreign agents), referring to the materials of the criminal case. As part of the investigation of this case, three private detectives were previously detained.

The journalists published a document on the results of the operational-search activities of the Internal Security Directorate of the FSB. It says, in particular, that on December 14, 2020, the media published photographs and data of officers of the FSB of Russia, “allegedly involved in the so-called” poisoning “of the Russian public and political figure A. A Navalny. According to the document, it was possible to establish the identities of the FSB officers, their subscriber numbers and detailed connections “by illegally obtaining information from the telecommunications companies MTS and Megafon.”

On November 1, it became known that three people were detained in Moscow: Pyotr Katkov, Alexander Zelentsov and Igor Zaitsev. They are suspected of transferring personal data of FSB officers, which were used in one of Alexei Navalny’s investigations. According to Baza, all three worked for the private detective agency Lex Grand. By order of Navalny’s associates, they received bills from FSB officers, based on which it became clear that the Russian special services had been following Navalny for several years and secretly accompanied him on the trip, after which the politician fell into a coma.

According to Baza, private detectives were charged with forgery of government documents, thanks to which they were able to obtain bills in mobile phone stores, and violation of the secrecy of telephone conversations. The detainees face up to four years in prison. According to media reports, they were not aware of whose phone numbers they were “punching through” and did not know that they were actually helping Navalny to investigate the assassination attempt.

On November 3, the TASS agency reported, citing a law enforcement source, that Katkov, Zelentsov and Zaitsev pleaded guilty for most of the episodes, including violating the secrecy of telephone conversations. According to the source, the detainees stressed that “they did not know and could not know that the information they receive would be used by Navalny.”

In December last year, Vladimir Putin said that the information about FSB officers that appeared in the Navalny case was the work of the American special services. The Russian President did not deny that the oppositionist was “looked after”, but when asked about the involvement of the Russian authorities directly in the assassination attempt, he replied: “If you would like to poison, you would bring the matter to the end.”