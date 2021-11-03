Gamaleya Center Reveals Fake Vaccination Certificates by Antibody Test

Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper spoke about the emergence of a test to determine whether a person was actually vaccinated against COVID-19. It is about checking the presence of antibodies to the Ad26 adenovirus protein.

“We have developed a test for the presence in the blood of antibodies to the membrane protein of the adenovirus Ad26, which will make sure that a person has actually been vaccinated against COVID-19,” explained Mr Gunzburg.

Adenovirus Ad26 (adeno 26) is used in the Sputnik V vaccine as a transport to deliver a fragment of SARS-CoV-2 genetic material, which encodes information on the structure of the S-protein of the virus spike, into cells. Based on this adenovirus, the first vaccine component was developed. According to the head of the center, it is extremely rare in humans.

“This is literally tenths of a percent. Therefore, the presence of antibodies to adeno 26 indicates that people are vaccinated. But if a person goes to intensive care and says that he has been vaccinated, but he does not have antibodies to the adeno membrane on the 26th, then most likely he has a fake certificate, ”Mr. Gunzburg specified. He noted that the center’s specialists have been conducting such an analysis for about a month. Patients’ blood is regularly provided by intensive care units. So far, about 50-60 people have been checked, but the work continues.

Professor of Virology, Chief Researcher of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamaleya Anatoly Altshtein in an interview with Gazeta.Ru explained that the vaccines CoviVac and EpiVacCorona will not be detected by a test to determine a fake vaccination certificate, since they are produced in a small quantity and little use. According to Mr. Altstein, “EpiVacCorona” is used very little, “it is not a vaccine at all.”

“It’s unfortunate because it’s not effective. It is made so that the vaccine does not produce any immunity. If EpiVacCorona receives fake certificates, then it is the same as being vaccinated with this vaccine. There are no differences. The “KoviVac” vaccine is made correctly, according to all the canons, but there is no data on its effectiveness, they cannot conduct the third phase of research and prove that the vaccine is effective, ”the specialist believes.

According to him, this drug is produced in rather small quantities, and he called the production of the vaccine difficult.

“As a result, these vaccines are of no particular importance for us. They will not affect fake certificates, ”the expert concluded.

