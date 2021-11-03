Gamaleya Center told about test for fake vaccination against COVID-19 | News | News

At the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. N.F. Gamaleya has developed a test that will help identify whether a person has been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine or bought a fake certificate. The head of the scientific institution Alexander Gintsburg told Izvestia about this on Wednesday, November 3.

The new development allows an analysis of the presence of antibodies to the membrane protein of the adenovirus Ad26 in the blood, which will make sure that a person has actually been vaccinated. This protein is a marker for specialists, which is used in Sputnik V and Sputnik Light. Ad26 is a kind of vehicle through which a fragment of SARS-CoV-2 genetic material, which encodes information about the structure of the S-protein of the spike of the virus, enters the cells. Before the introduction of the vaccine, obtaining protein is somehow still difficult: the virus is rare.

“The marker of the successful inoculation with our vaccine is antibodies to the vector envelope – to adeno 26. The first component of Sputnik V is based on adeno 26. It is extremely rare in humans, it is literally tenths of a percent. Therefore, the presence of antibodies to adeno 26 indicates that people are vaccinated. But if a person goes to intensive care and says that he has been vaccinated, but he does not have antibodies to the adeno membrane on the 26th, then, most likely, he has a fake certificate, ”explained Gunzburg.

The scientist added that such tests have been carried out at the center for about a month, and often critically ill patients still admit that they were not vaccinated, but bought fake certificates. There are up to 80% of them in intensive care.

At the same time, experts in cybersecurity and fraud detection companies on the Internet argue that recently the number of offers of forged documents in the field of vaccination has increased 20 times.

In addition to fake certificates on the black market, they offer positive or negative PCR tests, certificates for the presence or absence of antibodies to COVID-19, QR codes and medical withdrawals from vaccinations, Group-IB experts said. On one of the fresh fraudulent sites on behalf of the non-existent Federal Organization for the Fight against COVID-19, they promise government payments – it is enough to enter the recipient’s details and all bank card details, including the CVV code.

Earlier, Alexander Gintsburg called the reason for the coronavirus in vaccinated people was fake certificates. He stated that only those who were allegedly vaccinated fell ill. Only a disease, unlike a false certificate, is real and can affect health unpredictably.

