Gasoline prices in 2021 and 2022. What should drivers prepare for? :: Autonews

Now there is an uncharacteristic lull at gas stations in Russia. For example, in Moscow, the average prices for 92nd gasoline for the year rose from 43.60 rubles to 45.73, 95th added 2 rubles and is sold at gas stations for an average of 50.35 per liter, a liter of diesel fuel costs 50.35 … At the same time, the cost of gas at filling stations this year fluctuated noticeably. If at the beginning of the year it was necessary to pay about 26 rubles for a liter of propane-butane, now it is at least 33. At the end of summer, prices even went up to 40 rubles.
|Prices for gasoline and gas at gas stations in Moscow, rubles
|Fuel
|January 2021
|End of October 2021
|92
|43.60
|45.73
|95
|48.08
|50,80
|Gas
|26.43
|33.29
|Benzin-price.ru data
Gasoline prices hardly grow
Gasoline prices have not kept pace with inflation this year. Such a small increase is explained by the regulation on the principle of “inflation-minus”, explains the head of the analytical center “Independent Fuel Union” Grigory Bazhenov. He clarifies that despite the fact that there is no “open” control, that is, it is not recognized by the regulatory authorities, this rule has been in effect on the market for a long time. And it is supported by large oil companies, which occupy 80% of the market in the wholesale segment and have a vertical chain from production to market sales. They use their opportunities and restrain retail prices on the “recommendation” of the authorities.
But this cannot be considered good news, said Rustam Tankayev, a leading expert of the Union of Oil and Gas Producers. “The reconstruction of factories has basically stopped, and the construction of new production facilities has been ruled out. We have a complete stagnation of the oil refining industry. When it comes to a crisis, it is difficult to predict. But the fact that this crisis is inevitable as a result is quite clear. For example, the Far East provides itself with petroleum products only 50%. And the further, the worse – the less this share. And the construction of new plants, including the Eastern Petrochemical Company, which Rosneft and China planned to build, is impossible, because it is economically inexpedient, and no one will give money for this construction, ”says Tankayev.
Photo: Anton Belitsky / Global Look Press
Grigory Bazhenov agrees with Tankayev’s opinion. But the collapse, he said, should not be expected. There will be no global crisis when there is no fuel at gas stations or prices for it are growing exponentially. But the number of independent gas stations will continue to decline slowly. Large oil players are not going to invest in this unpromising sector either. Bazhenov notes that shocks in the retail fuel market occur once every couple of years, there is no development for the better after it, and the industry is “mothballed” until the next disruption. By the end of the year, one can expect that prices will rise by another maximum by a percentage, predicts Grigory Bazhenov.
When will the gas become cheaper
For motorists who use LPG equipment, this year has brought many disappointments. In August, gas prices rose to 40 rubles, but now they have stabilized and are hovering around 33 rubles. This volatility was influenced by several factors: the rise in the price of hydrocarbons on the world market, the suspension of gas supplies by rail, and preparations for the winter period in Europe.
Grigory Bazhenov says that the situation with liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) fits into the market logic. Nobody regulates LPG prices, so they respond to all events and fluctuations in the economy. But the rise in price may lead to the fact that the conversion of cars with gas engines will occur less often. However, Bazhenov is sure that there will be no massive refusal to use propane-butane. By the end of the year, according to his forecasts, the tendency for the rise in prices for hydrocarbons will begin to unfold, and prices for LPG will drop to 28-29 rubles per liter.
Photo: drive2.ru / Kurkulll