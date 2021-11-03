Gasoline prices in 2021 and 2022. What should drivers prepare for? :: Autonews

Now there is an uncharacteristic lull at gas stations in Russia. For example, in Moscow, the average prices for 92nd gasoline for the year rose from 43.60 rubles to 45.73, 95th added 2 rubles and is sold at gas stations for an average of 50.35 per liter, a liter of diesel fuel costs 50.35 … At the same time, the cost of gas at filling stations this year fluctuated noticeably. If at the beginning of the year it was necessary to pay about 26 rubles for a liter of propane-butane, now it is at least 33. At the end of summer, prices even went up to 40 rubles.

Prices for gasoline and gas at gas stations in Moscow, rubles Fuel January 2021 End of October 2021 92 43.60 45.73 95 48.08 50,80 Gas 26.43 33.29 Benzin-price.ru data

Gasoline prices hardly grow

Gasoline prices have not kept pace with inflation this year. Such a small increase is explained by the regulation on the principle of “inflation-minus”, explains the head of the analytical center “Independent Fuel Union” Grigory Bazhenov. He clarifies that despite the fact that there is no “open” control, that is, it is not recognized by the regulatory authorities, this rule has been in effect on the market for a long time. And it is supported by large oil companies, which occupy 80% of the market in the wholesale segment and have a vertical chain from production to market sales. They use their opportunities and restrain retail prices on the “recommendation” of the authorities.

But this cannot be considered good news, said Rustam Tankayev, a leading expert of the Union of Oil and Gas Producers. “The reconstruction of factories has basically stopped, and the construction of new production facilities has been ruled out. We have a complete stagnation of the oil refining industry. When it comes to a crisis, it is difficult to predict. But the fact that this crisis is inevitable as a result is quite clear. For example, the Far East provides itself with petroleum products only 50%. And the further, the worse – the less this share. And the construction of new plants, including the Eastern Petrochemical Company, which Rosneft and China planned to build, is impossible, because it is economically inexpedient, and no one will give money for this construction, ”says Tankayev.