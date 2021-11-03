https://ria.ru/20211103/gaz-1757656343.html
Gazprom does not consider gas a “discounted asset”
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom does not consider gas a “discounted” asset, and therefore does not seek to produce and sell as much “blue fuel” as possible, said Elena Burmistrova, deputy chairman of the board, head of Gazprom Export, at the Flame international gas conference. Gazprom has the world’s largest gas reserves – about 33 trillion cubic meters, or 16% of the world’s total. At the same time, the company continues to engage in geological exploration both in Russia and abroad to replenish and increase the resource base. “We are often asked if we plan to increase production in anticipation of the limited life cycle of gas. I want to answer firmly and clearly: we are by no means We consider natural gas to be a discounted asset and do not set ourselves the task of producing and selling as much gas as possible in the shortest possible time. This would undermine the predictability of the market, including for gas buyers, “Burmistrova said.” Our long-term business strategy assumes including the increase in production, is based solely on the calculations of the prospects for real demand in Russia and on the main export markets. This is not about momentary profit, but about the systematic development of business, taking into account the needs of our customers and partners, “she added. This position, noted Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, reflected in the contract and pricing policy of Gazprom. The company has always advocated and will continue to advocate take-or-pay long-term contracts, she said, as they provide confidence to investors at all stages of the value chain, from exploration and production to transportation and consumption. “Such contracts make the marketplace. balanced and predictable, which means attractive for investors, “Burmistrova concluded.
“We are often asked if we plan to increase production in anticipation of a limited life cycle of gas. I want to answer firmly and clearly: we in no way consider natural gas a discounted asset and do not set ourselves the task of producing and selling as much gas as possible in the shortest possible time This would undermine the predictability of the market, including for gas buyers, “Burmistrova said.
“Our long-term business strategy, which also involves increasing production, is based solely on calculating the prospects for real demand in Russia and in the main export markets. This is not about immediate profit, but about the systematic development of business, taking into account the needs of our clients and partners,” she added.
This position, the deputy chairman of the board noted, is reflected in the contract and pricing policy of Gazprom. The company has always advocated and will continue to advocate take-or-pay long-term contracts, she said, as they provide confidence to investors at all stages of the value chain, from exploration and production to transportation and consumption.
“Such contracts make the market balanced and predictable, which means that it is attractive for investors,” Burmistrova concluded.
