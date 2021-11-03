https://ria.ru/20211103/gazprom-1757641448.html

Gazprom explained why it is not interested in high gas prices in Europe

Gazprom explained why it is not interested in high gas prices in Europe – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

Gazprom explained why it is not interested in high gas prices in Europe

A strong rise in gas prices in Europe leads to degradation of demand, said Deputy Chairman of the Board of Gazprom and the head of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. A strong rise in gas prices in Europe leads to degradation of demand, said Elena Burmistrova, deputy chairman of the board of Gazprom and head of Gazprom Export, in a video message to the participants of the international gas conference Flame. According to Burmistrova, such accusations against the company are increasingly appearing in the media. stressed that Gazprom wants to see the European market balanced and predictable – so that both the company and consumers can successfully develop their business. Since the beginning of the year, its own gas production in the EU has fallen by ten billion cubic meters, and LNG supplies to the European market have dropped sharply. she reminded him. At the same time, Gazprom has increased gas exports to European consumers. “In this context, it is strange for us to hear accusations that Gazprom’s actions led to an increase in gas prices in Europe,” Burmistrova concluded. In early August, futures traded at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, but by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they jumped to a historic high of $ 1937. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. In such a situation, low storage capacity on the continent, limited supply from suppliers and high demand for LNG in Asia. On October 27, Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to increase the volume of fuel pumped into European underground storage facilities, after which the price of gas in Europe began to decline. noted the director of the group for natural resources and commodities of the agency Fitch Dmitry Marinchenko in the commentary of R IA Novosti, gas prices are even more volatile than oil prices, so it is impossible to predict their movement in the short term.

