https://ria.ru/20211103/gaz-1757474199.html

Gazprom has increased gas supplies at favorable prices to Bulgaria

Gazprom has increased gas supplies at favorable prices to Bulgaria – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

Gazprom has increased gas supplies at favorable prices to Bulgaria

Gazprom has increased gas supplies at favorable prices to Bulgaria at the request of the country’s leadership, the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria reports on its Facebook page. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T02: 02

2021-11-03T02: 02

2021-11-03T02: 02

economy

in the world

natural gas

Bulgaria

Europe

Moscow

gazprom

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/136931/84/1369318424_0:228:4368:2685_1920x0_80_0_0_533161ab6b243746c6665e737dc2a924.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom has increased gas supplies at favorable prices to Bulgaria at the request of the country’s leadership, according to the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria on its Facebook page. Gazprom at the request of the Bulgarian government increased gas supplies to this country in excess of the volume stipulated by the agreement. the cost of gas for Bulgaria fell to 93.19 levs (about 46.55 euros) per MWh, although an increase was expected to 119.87 levs per MWh (about 61.28 euros). It is noted that this is about half the average gas prices in Europe.

https://ria.ru/20211103/dolg-1757471059.html

Bulgaria

Europe

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/136931/84/1369318424_243-0:4126:2912_1920x0_80_0_0_87f78f2fc9a2569d0df1d2982f310544.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, in the world, natural gas, bulgaria, europe, moscow, gazprom, russia