Gazprom has increased gas supplies at favorable prices to Bulgaria
Gazprom has increased gas supplies at favorable prices to Bulgaria – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
Gazprom has increased gas supplies at favorable prices to Bulgaria
Gazprom has increased gas supplies at favorable prices to Bulgaria at the request of the country’s leadership, the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria reports on its Facebook page. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T02: 02
2021-11-03T02: 02
2021-11-03T02: 02
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom has increased gas supplies at favorable prices to Bulgaria at the request of the country’s leadership, according to the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria on its Facebook page. Gazprom at the request of the Bulgarian government increased gas supplies to this country in excess of the volume stipulated by the agreement. the cost of gas for Bulgaria fell to 93.19 levs (about 46.55 euros) per MWh, although an increase was expected to 119.87 levs per MWh (about 61.28 euros). It is noted that this is about half the average gas prices in Europe.
Gazprom has increased gas supplies at favorable prices to Bulgaria