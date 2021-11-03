Gazprom will leave the Polish pipe empty – Kommersant newspaper No. 201 (7163) from 03.11.2021

Gazprom has not booked additional capacities for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine and Poland to Europe for the first, second and third quarters of 2022. The refusal to book can be explained by Gazprom’s expectation that certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator will soon be completed, as well as weak competition from LNG in Europe. At the same time, the Russian company will be able to subsequently book capacity at monthly takeoffs, albeit at a higher price.

Gazprom did not book the transit capacities of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline through Poland in the first, second and third quarters of 2022, follows from the results of booking auctions on the GSA Platform and Regional Booking Platform. The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline with a transit capacity of about 28 billion cubic meters per year is the third most important route for the supply of Russian gas to Europe after Nord Stream and the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS).

The operator of the Polish system Gas System offered 89 million cubic meters per day at an auction through the Kondratka entry point on the border of Belarus and Poland. Gazprom’s long-term contract for gas transit through Poland ended last year, after which the Russian company booked capacity for the gas year until October 2021.

Then Gazprom switched to booking monthly, using this route as a balancing one: for example, since the end of October, supplies have completely stopped.

The company still has the option of making monthly bookings in 2022.

Gazprom also refused to book additional transit capacities through Ukraine. The Ukrainian gas transportation system operator put up for auction two routes: through the Sudzha in the amount of 9.8 million cubic meters per day, through Sokhranovka – another 5.2 million cubic meters per day. The company has a long-term reservation of Ukrainian capacities in the amount of 40 billion cubic meters per year, or 109 million cubic meters per day. In February-August, Gazprom booked additional capacities through Ukraine in the amount of 14-15 million cubic meters per day, but then stopped doing this.

Today there was not the only opportunity to book the capacities put up for auction (in the future, the supplier will have the opportunity to book them on different conditions), and Gazprom chose to abstain in order to get more certainty on the level of demand for gas in Europe by the end of 2021, on reserves in UGS facilities, as well as the timing of the launch of Nord Stream 2, believes Maria Belova from Vygon Consulting.

Gazprom’s reluctance to book capacity for a long time can be explained by the expectation of the launch of Nord Stream 2, whose certification has not yet been completed.

In addition, this behavior of the company may indicate that it is not going to increase supplies to the European market above contractual obligations in 2022, and accordingly, does not expect high competition from LNG suppliers and an intensification of the struggle for market share in the region.

In the next two years, global LNG demand will grow faster than its supply, adds Maria Belova. Therefore, most likely, most of its additional volumes will go to the Asia-Pacific region, which means that Gazprom should not wait for increased competition in the European market.

Dmitry Marinchenko of Fitch believes that Gazprom is likely planning to redirect at least some of the gas flows through Ukraine and Poland through Nord Stream 2.

Therefore, the company chose not to book capacity in order not to assume additional obligations. “Gazprom would probably like to achieve not only the launch of Nord Stream 2, but also the ability to fully load it,” he said. Next year, according to his expectations, the gas market will likely be in a state of shortage, but in 2023-2024 new LNG plants will be commissioned, including in the United States, which may lead to an overproduction of gas and heightened competition in the European market. how it happened in 2019–2020.

Tatiana Woodpecker