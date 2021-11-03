General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Romanenko urged Ukraine to prepare for the declaration of martial law | News | News

In the event of the outbreak of hostilities, Ukraine will arrange a “blood bath” for Russia. This was stated on November 1 in an article for the Ukrainian edition of Glavred by Lieutenant General, former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Igor Romanenko.

Romanenko commented on the satellite images that appeared on November 1 in the Politico article, which showed the armored units of the Russian Federation near the city of Yelnya, Smolensk region, near the border with Belarus. It was also stated that parts of the 4th Armored Division of the RF Armed Forces were allegedly moved to the regions of Bryansk and Kursk near the northern border of Ukraine.

“Of course, they are preparing for this, but if [президент России Владимир] Putin will start a war, then a “bloody bath” awaits him in Ukraine and the seizure of territories will not end, ”wrote the Ukrainian lieutenant general.

In addition, Romanenko said that Russia is allegedly “pulling troops” to the border over the past few weeks.

“In general, a new concentration on the border is dangerous, and Ukraine, if necessary, needs to be ready to declare martial law,” he stressed.

Romanenko also noted that in the event of the outbreak of hostilities, Ukraine will be able to rely only on itself and US assistance, writes Gazeta.ru.

On November 2, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that satellite images of Russian tanks were “low-quality stuffing”. He pointed out that the movement of units of the RF Armed Forces on the territory of the country concerns only Moscow. Russia did not threaten anyone, Peskov emphasized.

On the same day, Viktor Vodolatsky, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, said in an interview with Izvestia that the appearance of photographs of Russian tanks allegedly near the borders with Ukraine is due to the very poor knowledge of geography by EU citizens. Such fakes, according to him, support the “anti-Russia” program and create a stir in order to divert attention from the escalation that NATO and the United States are implementing on the territory of Ukraine.

On the evening of November 1, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denied information disseminated in the media about the build-up of groups of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation near the Ukrainian border after the completion of the Russian-Belarusian exercises “West-2021”.

“According to the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as of November 1, 2021, an additional transfer of Russian units, weapons and military equipment to the state border with Ukraine has not been recorded,” the ministry’s press service said.

The Ukrainian department added that the facts of the build-up of the groupings of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Ukrainian direction, published in the media, are planned measures within the framework of the movement of troops after the completion of the exercises.