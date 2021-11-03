Geologists have discovered traces of a giant comet explosion over Chile 12 thousand years ago

The area near the village of Pica in the Chilean part of the Atacama Desert looks like it was placed in a colossal brazier in ancient times – traces of molten sand in the form of pieces of glass up to 50 centimeters in diameter are visible everywhere. Now a group of researchers studied the distribution and composition of these glasses on the ground, and found out what exactly heated the plain.

According to an article published in the journal Geology, samples of silicates molten in ancient times contain tiny fragments of minerals that are characteristic of rocks of extraterrestrial origin. Moreover, these minerals are very similar in composition to the samples of material delivered to Earth during the Stardust mission under the direction of NASA: in 2004, an automated device collected particles of the tail of comet 81P / Wild. Now scientists have come to the conclusion that the fragments in the sintered glass are the remnants of a space object, namely, a comet, similar in composition to 81P / Wilda. About 12 thousand years ago, it exploded over the desert, and its red-hot particles fell on the sand.

“This is the first time that we have seen reliable evidence that glass on Earth was created by heat radiation and incandescent air currents from a fireball that exploded directly above the Earth,” says Pete Schultz, professor at Brown University (USA). “To have such a powerful effect on such a large area, it had to be a really powerful explosion, which cannot be compared with ordinary explosions of meteors.”

Pieces of glass are concentrated in separate patches of land in a vast area east of Tamarugal, a plateau sandwiched between the Andean mountains and the ocean coast. Areas interspersed with dark green and black glass are scattered over a strip 75 kilometers long.

close 100% PH Schultz / Brown University

Natural glass is often formed by volcanoes, but in this case, the possibility of an ancient eruption is completely excluded, and therefore for a long time scientists were at a dead end. Some researchers suggested that the sand was caked in a fire, since the Atacama was not always a desert – in past eras, rivers flowed here, herbs and trees grew.

But a new study showed that the characteristics of some pieces of glass exclude wildfires.

Some of the fragments were not formed at rest, but were thrown over a long distance, crumpled and twisted while still molten – this is just consistent with the version of the comet’s explosion.

It is also indicated by the chemical composition: during the analysis, minerals of the zircon group were discovered, which partially turned into baddeleyite. This mineral, zirconium oxide, is formed at temperatures above 1600 degrees, which are obviously unattainable in any forest fire.

But the most unequivocal evidence in favor of the comet’s explosion is the presence in the composition of exotic minerals, cubanite and troilite, which are characteristic of meteorites and other extraterrestrial objects.

close 100% PH Schultz / Brown University

“These minerals allow us to say that we are indeed talking about a comet,” said Scott Harris, one of the authors of the study.

“The coincidence of the mineralogical composition of the samples from the Stardust mission and from the glasses of the Atacama Desert is really reliable evidence of a comet explosion.”

07 September 13:04

Scientists believe more research is needed to pinpoint the exact timing of the glass formation, but preliminary dating has shown that this time coincides with the disappearance of large mammals from the region. It is too early to talk about a causal relationship between the two events, but researchers were intrigued by this coincidence. Moreover, the explosion, hypothetically, could be seen by the early inhabitants of America, relatively recently arrived in the region.

The authors of the work hope that their discovery will help identify other traces of comet explosions around the world.