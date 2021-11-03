George Clooney and colleagues will teach teenagers the basics of cinematography

A trinity of Hollywood actors have decided to pursue a noble cause: George Clooney, Don Cheadle and Kerry Washington open a film school for teenagers.

Reported by Reuters.

Teaches planning the basics of cinema. The Los Angeles education authorities will also be involved in the project. The first then students is scheduled for 2022. Clooney himself put it this way:

“Our goal is to show the diversity of our country. This means creating programs for high school students that teach young people to work with cameras, editing, visual effects, sound and all the career opportunities this industry has to offer. “

Read also: On July 1, the statue of Princess Diana will be officially unveiled in Kensingston Gardens

It is already known where the school will be located. This will be the building of the Edward R. Roybala Training Center, which is geographically located in the Latin American region of Westlake. Also on the board of directors you can see Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria and three producers. By the way, they will cover about 20% of the initial expected budget, which is about $ 7 million.

Do you want to be the first to know the news of Kharkov, Ukraine and the world?

Subscribe to the Telegram channel: t.me/objectivetv, Viber channel: https://cutt.ly/lyDk847 or Instagram: instagram.com/objectiv.tv