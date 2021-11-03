https://ria.ru/20211103/saakashvili-1757647637.html

Georgian President says she will never pardon Saakashvili

Georgian President stated that she will never pardon Saakashvili – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

Georgian President says she will never pardon Saakashvili

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said on Wednesday at a briefing that she would never pardon a prisoner, ex-head of state Mikhail Saakashvili. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T21: 05

2021-11-03T21: 05

2021-11-03T21: 05

in the world

Georgia

USA

Mikhail Saakashvili

Vladimir Zelensky

European Union

Salome Zurabishvili

detention of Saakashvili in Georgia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/02/1752787765_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_85d30743c711c53f32a645eac684e537.jpg

TBILISI, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said on Wednesday at a briefing that she would never pardon the prisoner, ex-head of state Mikhail Saakashvili. Before the briefing, Zurabishvili met with the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II, Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze, head of the EU Delegation to Georgia Karl Harzel and Deputy in Tbilisi by Ryan Harker Haris. “I am ready for a lot when I know that the country’s interest is worth … Since this issue remains on the agenda again, I must say that my position on pardoning Mikhail Saakashvili is firm and unchanged: no, never. .. I will never return to this issue, “- said Zurabishvili. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, at home he is being held in several criminal cases. The politician was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersing the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. Saakashvili has Ukrainian citizenship. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted earlier that he personally and the country’s authorities will deal with the return of Saakashvili to Ukraine. Georgian prosecutor Jarji Tsiklauri said that the issue of Saakashvili’s extradition to Ukraine is not being considered.

https://ria.ru/20211103/saakashvili-1757637919.html

https://ria.ru/20211102/saakashvili-1757333917.html

Georgia

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/02/1752787765_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2733fe708c5f3b96bac2de2e94d343dc.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Georgia, USA, Mikhail Saakashvili, Vladimir Zelensky, European Union, Salome Zurabishvili, detention of Saakashvili in Georgia