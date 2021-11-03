German Ministry of Health said the country is experiencing a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”

https://ria.ru/20211103/germaniya-1757546578.html

BERLIN, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The pandemic in Germany is not over, the country is experiencing a fourth wave, which most affects the unvaccinated residents of the country, said the acting president. German Health Minister Jens Spahn “Not only is the pandemic still ongoing – the fourth wave is advancing in full force. Therefore, it still requires vigilance, including government security measures, but also the vigilance of everyone. We are experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it The incidence is growing, and so is the number of deaths, as well as the number of patients in intensive care units, “he said at a press conference on Wednesday. … According to him, the authorities see three priorities – maintaining a number of restrictive measures, such as wearing masks in certain places and keeping distance, testing visitors to nursing homes, as well as “many, many booster vaccinations.” In this regard, he expressed regret that this was perceived by society as overcoming the pandemic. “The fact that my statements were misunderstood means that I did not express myself clearly enough. I say this self-critically. Because it is not so – the pandemic is not over at all,” said Spahn.

