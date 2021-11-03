Germany and Greece will strengthen restrictions for the unvaccinated from COVID-19 :: Society :: RBC

Both countries can introduce regular testing of unvaccinated employees in the workplace. In addition, in Greece, the unvaccinated will be allowed to visit banks, hairdressers and other public places only by PCR test.

Photo: Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters



Germany and Greece have decided to tighten restrictive measures for those who have not vaccinated, as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a meeting of the Christian Democratic Union that “severe restrictions” will be introduced in the country for those who have not been vaccinated, N-TV reports. She did not specify what they would be, but at the same time allowed daily testing of the unvaccinated in the workplace.

And about. The chancellor explained that she was extremely worried about the increase in the number of infections. According to N-TV, the occupancy rate of intensive care units with coronavirus patients is growing in Germany, while the vaccination rate remains the same. In total, 4.6 million cases of COVID-19 were detected in Germany, over the past day this number increased by 10.8 thousand. 95.8 thousand people have died since the beginning of the pandemic (plus 81 per day).

Germany records a record increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in a week



Greece also decided to impose additional restrictions on the unvaccinated. From Saturday, November 6, they will be able to visit banks, entertainment establishments, hairdressers, social institutions upon presentation of the result of a PCR test, reports Ekathimerini. Access to grocery stores, pharmacies and religious sites will remain free.