Golden Globe 2021: Everything You Need to Know

The ceremony will take place this Sunday, February 28th

The Golden Globes have traditionally pitted the worlds of television and film against each other, making the ceremony one of the most exciting shows of the awards season. Only here you can see A-list actors and HBO series stars marching side by side on the red carpet. This year, the ceremony for presenting the coveted statuettes will be hybrid: some of the celebrities, as before, will take the stage in haute couture outfits, while the rest will follow what is happening from home. InStyle has collected other facts about the upcoming celebration.

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley at the 2020 Golden Globes













Who were nominated for the award?

Nominations for Best Comedy Television Series went to Stewardess, The Great, Sheets Creek, Tem Lasso and Emily in Paris. Best Drama Television Series nominated for The Crown, Sister Ratched, The Ozarks, Lovecraft Country and The Mandalorian. The Best Comedy Film awards will include Hang in Palm Springs, One Night in Miami, Borat II, Prom and Hamilton. The nomads’ Land, The Promising Girl, Father, Munk, and The Trial of the Chicago Seven will compete for Best Dramatic Film.

Actors who have received nominations in various categories include Al Pacino (Best Actor in a Drama Series), Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman (Best Actress in a Miniseries), Sacha Baron Cohen (Best Actor in a Comedy Film), Kate Hudson (Best Actress in a Comedy Film), Anthony Hopkins and Gary Oldman (Best Actor in a Drama) and Kaley Cuoco and Elle Fanning (Best Actress in a Comedy Series).

Margot Robbie at the 2020 Golden Globes Rooney Mara at the Golden Globe 2020

Where to watch the broadcast of the ceremony?

The event will be televised on NBC TV, on their website and in the app.

How long will the Golden Globe 2021 last?

According to TV Guide, the Golden Globe 2021 ceremony will last three hours. True, it will not be very convenient for the Russians to follow the award online – Moscow time, it will be held from 04:00 to 07:00 in the morning. However, the fixed timing applies only to the official part of the Golden Globes and does not take into account the welcome speeches of the stars (which, as you know, can be lengthy).

Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Golden Globes Scarlett Johansson at the 2020 Golden Globes

Who will host the ceremony?

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the Golden Globes for the fourth time. They previously took to the stage in 2013, 2014 and 2015, discussing everything from Katherine Bigelow’s marriage to James Cameron to Meryl Streep’s record winning streak.

Golden Globe hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Who will win the 2021 Golden Globe?

Experts, as always, disagree on who will be the winner of the award, but the names of the two winners are still known to us. The Cecil DeMille Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement in Cinematography will go to the winner of four Oscars, 83-year-old Jane Fonda. Previous award winners include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand and the father of this year’s award winner Henry Fonda. Another recognized winner is Norman Lear, creator of the groundbreaking American sitcom All in the Family (1971-1979) and Sanford and Son (1972-1977). He will be the third recipient of the Carol Burnett Award for Outstanding Contribution to Television, after Ellen DeGeneres and Burnett herself.

