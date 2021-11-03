Goldman Sachs expects Ethereum to grow 80% to $ 8,000 within two months

Goldman Sachs said Ether, the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, could well jump 80% to $ 8,000 in the next two months if it tracks inflation expectations.

Goldman’s managing director for global markets, Bernhard Rzimelka, noted on Monday that crypto assets have been closely monitoring inflation over the past several years.

Rzimelka compared the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index to the market’s measure of inflation expectations and found a strong correlation. He said ether has been particularly keen on tracking inflation in the markets. The strategist added that the token is procyclical, meaning it tends to grow when the economy gets better.

Considering that inflationary expectations have risen sharply recently, ether may also jump, Rzhimelko said. Ether rose to an all-time high of $ 4,643 in Asian hours on Wednesday, according to Bitstamp, surpassing the previous day’s peak of $ 4,600 and increasing weekly earnings by more than 10%. Goldman said the recent chart suggests that the cryptocurrency’s rally is either dwindling or approaching a “starting point of an accelerating rally.”

Rzimelka’s note included a graph showing the potential future direction of the aether. It demonstrates that the token could grow to $ 8,000 by the end of the year. That will be about 80% above Tuesday’s record high of $ 4,468.

However, Goldman warned that central banks are unlikely to tolerate a sharp rise in inflation. If Ether continues to follow inflationary expectations, a rally is likely to occur, followed by a “long-term top of the market”.

JPMorgan also recently noticed signs that inflation is driving crypto markets, noting that investors seem to prefer holding Bitcoin over gold as a hedge against soaring prices.

However, many institutional investors are very skeptical about this argument and say that cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether are too volatile to be included in financial portfolios.

