Government approved new rules on secrecy and state secrets

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation approved a new edition of the rules for classifying information constituting a state secret to various degrees of secrecy. The document was signed by the head of government Mikhail Mishustin. In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to invalidate the decree of the government of the Russian Federation of February 20, 1995 No. 170 “On establishing the procedure for declassifying and extending the time limits for the classification of archival documents of the USSR government” and Resolution No. 750 of 2011 on amending this position.

