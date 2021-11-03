graduation ceremony of Ukrainian pilots was held to the song “Our Father – Bandera” – InoTV

21:19 Sevastopol government’s Instagram account restored The Instagram administration has restored the account of the Sevastopol government. This was reported by the city authorities in the social network itself.

21:17 Vitoria: Spartak will change strategy in the second leg against Leicester Head coach of Spartak Moscow Rui Vitoria shared his expectations from the match of the fourth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage with Leicester.

21:12 Gazprom reminded that it is not interested in record high gas prices in Europe Gazprom is not interested in record high or low gas prices in Europe, because they will lead to degradation of demand, said Elena Burmistrova, Deputy Chairman of the Board, Head of Gazprom Export.

21:07 US and Britain call for the return of the Sudanese government to power The United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have called for the immediate return to power of the civilian government of Sudan.

21:02 US Federal Reserve kept its base rate The US Federal Reserve System, as expected, kept its base rate at the level of 0-0.25% per annum, the press service of the regulator said.

21:01 Moses: Spartak can beat Leicester without stupid mistakes Spartak Moscow midfielder Viktor Moses shared his expectations from the UEFA Europa League group stage round four match against Leicester.

20:57 Rapper Yung Trappa arrested for two months on rape charges The Vyborg City Court of the Leningrad Region has sent Russian rap artist Yung Trappa into custody for two months in the case of the rape of two girls.

20:56 The head of Uzkomnadzor was fired after an inconsistent shutdown of the work of social networks The head of Uzkomnadzor Golibsher Ziyayev was fired after uncoordinated actions to restrict access to social networks in Uzbekistan.

20:51 Malkin’s partner at Pittsburgh Crosby infected with coronavirus Forward of the National Hockey League (NHL) club “Pittsburgh Penguins” and the Canadian national team Sidney Crosby tested positive for coronavirus infection.

20:44 Rosstat noted the acceleration of inflation to 1.11% in monthly terms Inflation in Russia in October accelerated to 1.11% in monthly terms (from 0.6% in September), and in annual terms – to 8.13% from 7.4%. This is evidenced by Rosstat data.

20:38 In Uzbekistan, due to the decision to restrict the work of social networks, the head of the regulator was removed The head of the State Inspectorate for Control in the Sphere of Informatization and Telecommunications of Uzbekistan (Uzkomnadzor) Golibsher Ziyayev was removed from his duties due to uncoordinated actions to restrict access to social networks.

20:31 Salavat Yulaev beat Amur in the KHL match Ufa “Salavat Yulaev” outplayed Khabarovsk “Amur” on their ice in the regular championship match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

20:30 US ready to answer Russian questions about AUKUS The United States is ready to answer Russian questions about the AUKUS alliance if they arise, said Jeffrey Eberhardt, US President’s Special Representative for Nuclear Nonproliferation.

20:25 Gisdol – about the match with Galatasaray in Istanbul: Lokomotiv will show its maximum Lokomotiv Moscow head coach Markus Gisdol shared his expectations from the UEFA Europa League group stage match with Turkish Galatasaray.

20:20 The case of the An-12 crash in the Irkutsk region was transferred to the central office of the Investigative Committee The chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, transferred to the central office the criminal case on the crash of the An-12 in the Irkutsk region.

20:13 The Pentagon did not rule out that the PRC already has a nuclear triad The Pentagon believes that China has already approached the formation of a nuclear triad and by 2027 may have 700 nuclear warheads.

20:05 Kolesnikov became European short course swimming champion Russian Kliment Kolesnikov won the gold medal at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan.

20:04 Non-working days were extended in a number of regions of Russia In a number of regions of Russia, non-working days have been extended.

19:58 The collection of applications for participation in the “Knowledge” educational award has been extended The collection of applications for participation in the annual educational award “Knowledge” has been extended until November 14.

19:54 Prime Minister of Ukraine warned about difficult autumn-winter period in the country Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal warned during a government meeting that the autumn-winter period in the country would be difficult.

19:49 Roskomnadzor demanded to remove restrictions from the video with the anthem of Russia on Instagram Roskomnadzor demanded that Instagram remove the restrictions imposed on videos with the Russian anthem and its fragments, including the video on the Vesti Altai account.

19:45 Russia beat Paraguay in the Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup The Russian beach soccer team won the 2021 Intercontinental Cup match over the Paraguayan team.

19:41 The Irkutsk Region published a list of those killed in the An-12 crash The Governor of the Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev has published a list of those killed in the An-12 plane crash near Irkutsk.

19:40 White House: hackers are less likely to attack from the territory of Russia The director of cybersecurity in the US administration, Chris Inglis, at a hearing in the United States House of Representatives, said that hackers have become less likely to attack from Russian territory.

19:31 Jiranek named a coach who will help Spartak get out of the crisis Former defender of the Moscow “Spartak” Martin Jiranek believes that the leadership of the capital club should return to the post of head coach Stanislav Cherchesov.

19:30 Antonov: the United States did not support the proposal to nullify diplomatic restrictions Neither the White House nor the US State Department supported Russia’s proposal to nullify all existing diplomatic restrictions, said Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov.

19:28 A resident of the Rostov region was awarded the Ministry of Emergency Situations medal for saving a woman in a fire Olga Khopryachkova, a resident of the Likhoy farm, Krasnosulinsky District, Rostov Region, was awarded the Emergencies Ministry’s medal “For Commonwealth in the Name of Salvation.”

19:26 An endoscopy center was opened at the Buyanov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin opened an endoscopy center created on the basis of the Buyanov City Clinical Hospital.

19:26 Industrial production in the Moscow region grew by 15.6% over the year Industrial production in the Moscow region grew by 15.6% compared to 2020.

19:21 Rustavi and Zugdidi held rallies in support of Saakashvili On Wednesday, two rallies of supporters of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili are taking place in Georgia – near the prison in the city of Rustavi, where he is being held, and in the city of Zugdidi.

19:17 Tarpishchev – about the defeat of Rublev: now he can prepare for the Final tournament President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTR) Shamil Tarpishchev commented on the departure of Andrei Rublev from the Masters series tournament in Paris.

19:16 IAC has formed a commission to investigate the An-12 crash near Irkutsk The Interstate Aviation Committee has formed a commission to investigate the crash of an An-12 cargo plane near Irkutsk.

19:09 Roskomnadzor demanded to remove restrictions from the account of the Cabinet of Ministers of Sevastopol in Instagram Roskomnadzor demanded that Instagram remove restrictions from the official account of the Sevastopol government.

19:01 Nurmaganbetov named the possible next opponent of Yan Kairat Nurmaganbetov, the striking coach of Russian Petr Yana, believes that his ward should face TJ Dillashaw from the USA in the next fight.

18:58 SC named versions of the crash of the An-12 aircraft near Irkutsk Investigators consider piloting error, weather conditions and technical malfunction of the aircraft as versions of the crash of the An-12 aircraft in the Irkutsk region.

18:58 Belarusian An-12 will not operate until the end of the investigation of the crash near Irkutsk Belarusian An-12 aircraft will not be operated until the investigation into the causes of the crash near Irkutsk is completed.

18:50 2022 World MMA Championship moved from Kazakhstan to UAE The 2022 Mixed Martial Arts World Championship was moved from Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) to Abu Dhabi (UAE) due to the difficult situation with coronavirus infection.

18:48 Polish journalist reflects on the need for Nord Stream 2 Polish journalist Andrzej Kublik, in an article for Gazeta Wyborcza, shared his thoughts on the situation with Russian gas supplies to Europe and expressed the opinion that Gazprom allegedly does not feel the need for a “new pipeline at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.”

18:42 Uzbekistan imposes restrictions on the work of a number of social networks In Uzbekistan, supervisory authorities have imposed restrictions on the work of social networks Facebook and Odnoklassniki, the Telegram messenger, and the video hosting YouTube.

18:32 Khachanov could not break into the third round of tennis “Masters” in Paris Russian Karen Khachanov completed his performance at the Masters tennis tournament in Paris.

18:30 In the Krasnodar Territory, six criminal cases were opened on the fact of falsification of vaccination certificates Since mid-2021, the Kuban police have identified 17 cases of falsified vaccination certificates. Criminal cases are pending on six cases.

18:26 Cargo Boeing 747 makes an emergency landing in Novosibirsk A Cargolux cargo Boeing 747 flying from Liege, Belgium to Qingdao, China, made an emergency landing at the Novosibirsk Tolmachevo airport.

18:24 Palace Bridge will be decorated with festive illumination in honor of the Day of National Unity In St. Petersburg, Palace Bridge and Bolshoy Avenue of the Petrogradskaya Side will be decorated with festive illumination in honor of the National Unity Day.

18:24 The turnover of catering enterprises in Tatarstan grew by 24% over the year The turnover of catering enterprises in January – September 2021 amounted to 33.9 billion rubles, which is 24% more than in the same period of 2020.

18:23 Investigative Committee of Belarus began checking on the fact of the An-12 crash in the Irkutsk region The Investigative Committee of Belarus has begun checking on the fact of the crash in the Irkutsk region of the An-12 aircraft of the Grodno Airlines.

18:23 Crimea will continue to require QR codes when booking and checking into hotels Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean Government Elena Romanovskaya said that the requirements for QR codes when booking and checking into hotels remain in force and will be valid until further notice.

18:17 Smorodskaya – about Spartak’s match in LE: Leicester will arrange a rout in front of their fans Olga Smorodskaya, former president of Lokomotiv Moscow, shared her expectations from the UEFA Europa League fourth round match between Leicester and Spartak.

18:17 The leadership of Rospotrebnadzor has left for the regions with the most problematic situation with COVID-19 The leadership of Rospotrebnadzor, on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, went to problem regions of the country to provide practical assistance in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

18:09 The economist gave advice on spending days off Economist and entrepreneur Pyotr Zabortsev, founder of the public movement Aurora, gave advice on how to spend days off.