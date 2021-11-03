great Gaben turned 59 years old

©

Today, November 3, Gabe Logan Newell, the legendary video game developer, founder and CEO of Valve and creator of one of the best digital stores Steam, celebrates his 59th birthday.

During his life, Newell spent 13 years at Microsoft before leaving the company in 1996 and, together with Mike Harrington, created the Valve studio.

The first project of the newly-minted studio was Half-Life – the legendary FPS, which is considered the progenitor of story-driven shooters due to the innovative presentation of the story directly through the game itself without the use of cinematics (although after the Valve employees repeatedly commented that they create a plot for gameplay, and not gameplay adjust under the plot). On the development of the game, Gabe invested his personal funds, which were accumulated over the years of work at Microsoft.

Half-Life, which undoubtedly became a hit in its time, became the basis of such mega-popular games and modifications as Counter-Strike and Team Fortress Classic.

In 2004, the studio released a sequel, Half-Life 2, which revolutionized the genre again, gaining widespread critical acclaim from critics and gamers, and collecting multiple awards and over 45 Game of the Year 2004 titles. In 2012, Half-Life 2 was awarded the Spike Video Game Awards 10 as the best game of the decade.

The latest project from the company’s experience as a video game developer was Half-Life: Alyx, a VR game based on the famous franchise, released in March 2020.

Following the announcement of Alyx, the head of Valve announced that the company was returning to the industry as a developer, stating that it was [разработка видеоигр] – “in their blood.”

Therefore, we wish our beloved Gabin many more years and we sincerely hope that over the years he will learn to count to three, so that we will see the cherished sequels of such beloved series as Half-Life, Portal and Left 4 Dead.