Greta Thunberg called for climate protest in Glasgow
Greta Thunberg called for a climate protest in Glasgow – Russia news today
Greta Thunberg called for climate protest in Glasgow
Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg called for a climate protest in Glasgow, where the COP26 summit is taking place. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T08: 09
2021-11-03T08: 09
2021-11-03T08: 09
GLASGO, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg has called for a climate protest in Glasgow, where the COP26 summit is taking place. “Time is running out. Conferences like COP26 will not make a difference unless there is strong public pressure from outside. Join the climate strike this Friday … and the climate march on Saturday to be heard. Together we are strong, “Thunberg said on Twitter. Previously, the eco-activist said that world leaders attending the COP26 summit are only pretending to take climate change seriously. The COP26 conference in Glasgow runs from October 31 to November 12. According to the program of events, in parallel with the formal negotiations, the conference will focus on how all sectors of society and the global economy are driving ambitious climate action. During the summit, it is planned to adopt a number of documents on the issues of reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.
