Greta Thunberg scandalously arrives at the Glasgow climate summit without an invitation

Eighteen-year-old Greta Thunberg on Monday joined a crowd of protesters with whom she chanted, “You can shove your climate crisis up your ass.”

According to the Independent, the young activist appeared among hundreds of environmental activists at the Festival Park who opposed the inaction of world leaders in the fight against the climate emergency.

Addressing the crowd gathered near the COP26 global summit site, Greta Thunberg said: “Within the COP, they are just politicians and people in power who pretend to be serious about our future. We say: enough blah blah blah, no exploitation of people, nature and the planet. “

Held in Scotland from October 31 to November 12, COP26 is considered the largest climate conference since the landmark 2015 Paris talks and is seen as a decisive step in setting global emissions targets to slow global warming. The Glasgow gathering will try to convince states to do more to reduce carbon emissions and force the rich world to spend billions of dollars to help poorer countries adapt to climate change.

A couple of weeks before the start of the meeting in Scotland, the Swedish eco-activist expressed skepticism about the outcome of the summit in press comments. According to her forecasts, the climate talks in Glasgow, announced as the last chance for mankind to avoid catastrophic global warming, are unlikely to “lead to big changes.”

Thunberg, whose Fridays for the Future movement sparked massive street protests around the world, argued that activists need to continue to “push” for real change. “This COP will not bring about any big changes at this time, we will have to keep pushing,” she told AFP on the sidelines of a climate concert organized in Stockholm. “I certainly hope that we suddenly realize that we are facing an existential crisis and act after that,” she added.

At the same time, Greta said that international summits such as COP26 can make a difference as they bring so many people together: “So we might need to make sure we take this opportunity to really make a difference.”

Thunberg also pledged to take part in a major demonstration during her stay in Glasgow on Friday 5 November, tweeting: “Climate justice also means social justice and leaving no one behind. Therefore, we invite everyone, especially the workers on strike in Glasgow, to join us. See you there! #UprootTheSystem “.

The last point, the Independent notes, is a reference to members of the city’s janitors, catering and transportation unions who are threatening to strike as part of an unresolved complaint about pay and working conditions.

The march in question will begin Friday at Kelvingrove Park in western Glasgow and end at George Square in downtown Glasgow.

Greta said to fellow activists from the Fridays for the Future movement that change will “come” not because of the politicians at the summit, but because of the individuals who demonstrate leadership.

Speaking to fellow campaigners, the public and the media on Monday, Greta criticized the UN’s international conference on climate change, saying that the current meeting in Glasgow is similar to previous similar events.

Despite being one of the most famous climate activists in the world, Thunberg said she was not “officially” invited to the Glasgow summit. Despite being surrounded by police and other environmental activists after getting off the train, she showed high spirits.

Greta arrived in Glasgow after taking part in a demonstration outside a London bank last Friday. She was surrounded by other activists at a protest outside Standard Chartered’s headquarters, as thousands of people in 26 countries took part in protests on Fossil Fuel Funding Action Day.

Thunberg defended the tactics of environmental activists blocking roads – in her words, “sometimes you need to make people angry.” True, the teenager told the BBC that it was important to make sure that no one was hurt.

Earlier this month, Thunberg accused the British government of “climate atrocities.” The young Swedish woman said the UK, like many other countries, is engaged in what she calls “creative carbon accounting” where emissions from exported fossil fuels or international shipping and aviation are not currently accounted for.

“It’s very strange to me that they are, but they are objectively one of the biggest climate villains,” Thunberg told Sky News.

But a British government official said: “Given that the UK has cut emissions faster than any other major economy in the past three decades, and that we are the first country to enact net zero legislation by 2050, we support our claim that we we are a leader in the fight against climate change ”.

Greta Thunberg is expected to take part in several climate change rallies during the two-week Glasgow summit, as well as speak at the protest to be held Saturday, organized by the COP26 Coalition.

See also: “Europe was predicted to hit the” Lucifer “heat due to climate change”