Gunzburg announced the creation of a test for a fake vaccination certificate

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, spoke in an interview with Izvestia about the creation of a test for a fake vaccination certificate. According to him, the presence of antibodies to membrane Adenovirus protein Ad26, which is extremely rare in humans. The scientist clarified that antibodies to adeno 26 were not found in about 80 percent of patients who were admitted to intensive care and said they were vaccinated. On the eve of the cybersecurity company Group-IB said, that its experts note a significant increase in offers of fake certificates – in the fall there were 20 times more of them than in the summer. If in the summer prices for counterfeits ranged from three to 30 thousand rubles, and the production took about three weeks, now the certificates are delivered in three days at a cost of four to 12 thousand. Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov called the forgery of certificates unacceptable and stressed that Russia treats this very responsibly and leads an irreconcilable struggle with scammers.

