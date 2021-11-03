Gwyneth Paltrow repeated the iconic look of 25 years ago at the Gucci show

Gwyneth Paltrow showed that even after a quarter of a century, her outfit still looks the same.

Despite the fact that fashion loves everything new, 49-year-old American actress Gwyneth Paltrow showed everyone that there are things that remain relevant for decades. At the Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles, she wore an iconic red suit similar to the one Tom Ford designed for Gucci in 1996.

This outfit became as iconic for Gwyneth as the Pink Ralph Lauren dress in which she won an Oscar in 1999.

The Gucci show took place on Hollywood Boulevard. This time, Gwyneth was still in the same red suit, but this version was designed for the April show dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the brand, the current creative director of the fashion house Alessandro Michele. The designer made only minimal changes to the recognizable ensemble.

Paltrow’s outfit was complemented by a blue oxford shirt, like many years ago, and her hair was gathered in a ponytail.

As you know, now Gwyneth is no longer focused on her acting career, but on her business. She is the founder and owner of the wellness company Goop, which has been in trouble many times over its dubious assortment. For example, Paltrow was repeatedly accused of promoting pseudoscience, and several years ago, California prosecutors fined Goop $ 145,000 for selling “vaginal eggs.”