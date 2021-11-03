“He will always inspire me”

Kim Kardashian, who on the eve presented the collaboration of her brand Skims with the Fendi brand, spoke about the history of cooperation in a new interview. It all started with a friendship with the art director of the Fendi women’s direction Kim Jones, who told Kardashian how delighted his office employee was with her lingerie brand.

In a conversation with a journalist, Kim admitted that her day is scheduled by the minute, and being a media person for the past 15 years, she prefers to spend her free time at home. It is easy to believe in this, because the star met her last 41st birthday at home with her children, refusing a noisy party.

My days are scheduled by the minute. If I need to take a break from the children, I lock myself in my office and study (Kardashian is going to get a law degree – ed.). At the same time, I am constantly engaged in myself, as well as in my business, I participate in meetings, discussing fabrics and accessories for my fashion brand. My days are as full as possible. And so I love to be at home, and I always spend my weekends at home, – Kim admitted to the publication. WSJ.

Kardashian, although posing with alcoholic drinks on his Instagram, almost never drinks in real life. Kim said that she does not like drunk people, and she herself does not tolerate a state of loss of control.

I never liked drunk people. I don’t like losing control myself. I need to understand exactly what is happening. I didn’t go to college precisely because of the constant partying, ” said Kardashian.

In the conversation, Kim also mentioned Kanye West, who recently officially changed his name. She remembered her husband, whom Kim broke up with in the winter, talking about her cosmetic brand KKW Beauty, which is temporarily suspended. As Kardashian said, she did it just on the advice of Kanye.

He told me that I have too many brands. And I really want to do something new in cosmetology … – said Kardashian.

Despite the breakup, Kim and Kanye continue to remain not only close people and raise their four children together, but also business partners, because West owns a stake in Skims, and his team is directly involved in the work of the fashion brand.

I think he likes the process, ”Kim said, and added,“ Kanye will always inspire me.

Recall that Kim Kanye’s intention to break up was announced in February this year. At first, Kim and Kanye, having no financial claims to each other, were going to divorce peacefully. But in mid-April, while continuing to wear a wedding ring, Kanye West made an official petition in response to his wife’s statement, in which he wants to achieve joint custody of four children, and a month later, in a conversation with friends, he called Kim “the worst wife.” However, already in August, Kim supported Kanye at the presentation of his long-awaited 10th studio album Donda in Chicago.