Honda unveils Gyro Canopy e, an electric business scooter with windshield and roof

Honda Japan has unveiled an electric version of the popular Gyro three-wheeled cargo scooter. Unlike the original Gyro e electric model, which appeared earlier this year, the Gyro Canopy e variant also received a windshield and a real roof for protection in bad weather.

The first scooter in the Gyro family was the 1982 50cc model, and the first canopy version was the 2008 model. The current generation Gyro Canopy e is almost identical in appearance to the concept model unveiled 10 years ago at the Tokyo Motor Show, but much better road-ready.

In the new model, the windshield bends smoothly at the top, forming a real roof over a person, only a part of the back remains uncovered, there is even a windshield wiper.

The power of the scooter, more precisely the cargo tricycle, reaches 3.2 kW (4.3 hp), is provided up to 5800 rpm, the torque is 13 Nm at 2300 rpm. According to Honda, the range is up to 77 km at an average speed of 30 km / h. It will take up to five hours to charge the scooter. The main advantage of the novelty is that instead of charging, it can use replaceable Honda Mobile Power Pack batteries, a pair of which can be easily placed under the seat.

Despite the fact that the scooter has two rear wheels, it manages to maintain a “slim” profile, sufficient for maneuvering on streets with heavy traffic – the width of the new model is only 700 mm, and the length of the wheelbase is 1360 mm. Reversing is supported, with a turning radius of 1.9m, while the articulated design aids positioning when parking.

There is no cargo hold in the images shown – Honda says these scooters are ideal for city patrols. However, there is no doubt that the design will enable efficient delivery of food or parcels.

The Gyro Canopy e is already on sale in Japan, in white or red housings. The cost is equivalent to $ 6275. Sales in other regions will be announced later.