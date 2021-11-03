How did Kanye West react to rumors of a romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? Details!

“He asked Kim to refrain from publicly showing feelings for anyone.”





Kim Kardashian and Kanye West











Last week, Kim Kardashian was spotted on a secret date with famous comedian and actor Pete Davidson. After the pictures got to the network, in which the stars are holding hands, the former lover of the model Kanye West flew into a rage.

According to the source, the musician is deeply concerned about a possible romance between Kim and Pete: “Kanye was really disappointed with Kim when he saw these photos with Pete. He didn’t like it at all. He asked Kim to “refrain” from publicly showing feelings for anyone until their divorce is finalized, “an insider told HollywoodLife.

Another source said that Kanye is driven by jealousy. According to rumors, the musician even made attempts to find out the details of Kim’s personal life from her mother, Kris Jenner. However, the parent did not answer West’s questions. “Chris’s biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings. However, the truth is that Kanye is no longer part of the Kardashian family, and this is driving him crazy, “added the insider.

Recall that the paparazzi filmed Kim and Pete in an amusement park in California. The photo shows the couple on a roller coaster ride. According to eyewitnesses, they enjoyed each other’s company and were in high spirits.