How I replaced my old router with TP-Link Archer AX55 with Wi-Fi 6 support. The difference is huge!

We at iPhones.ru cannot live without the Internet. In the office, every day five people connect their laptops and smartphones to Wi-Fi, and if there are devices for review, then so are theirs. There are more than ten devices on the network at the same time: someone downloads updates, someone watches YouTube, and sometimes have to work, articles to write.

So a good Wi-Fi router is essential for us. And when I got a review of TP-Link Archer AX55 with Wi-Fi 6 support and special technology to increase performance when connecting a large number of devices, I decided to arrange an experiment. I know TP-Link routers not by hearsay, but specifically Archer AX55 pleases with its features:

▪️ powerful processor and high speed when connected to the Internet

▪️ the case practically does not heat up

▪️ four antennas with FEM modules for excellent Wi-Fi coverage

▪️ there is Beamforming support for directional signal

▪️ gigabit ports and support for gigabit internet tariffs

▪️ Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz bandwidth – up to 574 Mbps, Wi-Fi 5 GHz – 2402 Mbps

Well, the price: this router now costs 4,990 rubles, which is quite humane for a device with such functionality.

And the router is also configured in a few clicks, Russified and ready to work with any domestic providers. So I decided to replace the office router with an Archer AX55 and see if my colleagues noticed the difference in speeds or not.

He didn’t say anything to anyone, came to the office early and connected a new TP-Link. Later colleagues pulled up and the working day began.

The Internet, I can tell you, immediately came to life.

The main thing in the Archer AX55 is support for high speeds

If we abandon technical terms and talk about the advantages of Wi-Fi 6 in simple language, then we get the following:

Archer AX55 itself intelligently distributes the Internet to all connected devices according to needs. If a streaming video, movie or stream is spinning on a laptop, the channel for it will be fatter than for another gadget from which they just read the news.

Accordingly, the overall speed increases due to the competent distribution of the load.

In addition, the router supports Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access, or OFDMA, which is one of the most important functions for improving network performance.

Its essence is that the data is divided into several packets, which arrive at all devices at the same time, and not in turn. So the delay between receiving information is minimal. Such a parallel connection, even with a slow Internet connection, makes it easy for all users connected to the Archer AX55 to go about their business on the network.



This is not a router, but some kind of spaceship.

When connected to this router, even the battery of a laptop, tablet or smartphone is consumed more economically, because the device almost does not waste energy waiting for a response and receiving a signal. This is also a merit of the OFDMA technology.

It is clear that the router supports breakneck speeds up to 2402 Mbps on the 5 GHz channel and up to 574 Mbps on a 2.4 GHz channel. When connecting a large number of devices, the speed is not cut.

How does it all work in practice?

Customization. What is HomeShield



In the router, you can select the desired language already at the initial setup stage: it is more convenient for me to use English (in the photo in the web interface), while someone prefers Russian (in the photo in the mobile application).

I have already mentioned that the router menu is completely in Russian, and the setup process itself takes place in 4 simple steps. Moreover, everything can be done both through the web interface and using a mobile application, which is downloaded for free in the App Store and Google Play.

On my own behalf, I will say that it is even easier to configure through the mobile application, because you do not need to enter the IP address to connect to the router. It is enough to connect to it via Wi-Fi through the standard settings of the smartphone. The network name and password are written on the bottom of the router case.

Then you should create an account, and if you already owned a TP-Link device, then such an account most likely already exists, you just need to remember your username and password from it.

Next, you should select the type of your device and the application itself will find a working router and offer to change the default password to 2.4 Hz and 5 Hz networks.

That’s all, the setup is complete. The main thing is to connect the Internet cable to the blue WAN port to the Archer AX55.

Further in the application, you can see the status of the Internet connection, how many devices and how they are connected to the router, as well as set up parental control or, in general, activate the guest network and set your own restrictions on its speed.

Setting up with a PC is just as easy:

You need to turn on the router to the network, plug in the Internet cable, and connect the device and the PC with a local cable.

After connecting the cable to the computer, a browser will automatically start on the screen with a window for entering the settings of the new router, and if this does not happen, open the browser and write 192.168.0.1 or tplinkwifi.net in the address bar. If your network already has the address 192.168.0.1, then the address of the router automatically changes to 192.168.1.1.

Next, you will need to come up with a password, specify a time zone and come up with names for Wi-Fi networks and passwords for them. Everything.

Among other settings, I would like to tell you separately about the HomeShield function, which is a comprehensive protection of your network against any type of digital threat, from preventing DDoS attacks to identifying connection vulnerabilities.

In general, this is the first time I see a router with such a powerful built-in security complex.

Details why you need HomeShield

🔘 Protects IoT devices in real time. If you have a smart kettle, refrigerator, light bulb, speaker, or any other household appliance that requires an Internet connection, HomeShield will block unauthorized access attempts and encrypt all data that the device sends to the Internet.

🔘 Has its own database of malicious sites and addresses, which is constantly updated, so that, as an additional blocker, it protects your travels on the Internet, preventing you from accessing resources that can infect your computer with viruses or try to steal information.

🔘 Expands parental control functions, allowing you to create multiple profiles for each family member with the ability to set restrictions on the time spent on the network. Profiles can be tied to specific devices and with one tap put a ban on access to the Internet or vice versa, increase the available time spent on the network. You can also add content categories that are prohibited for each specific profile.

🔘 HomeShield allows you to set the priority among the devices connected to the router. Highlight the computer and give it the maximum speed on schedule, upon connection, or at a specific time of day.

HomeShield has a basic and paid version. In the basic version, some functions are limited.

More details can be found on the official page.

In the office, the Internet was enough for everyone



The kit includes everything you need: a power supply and a network cable.

Our office at iPhones.ru consists of two rooms connected by a spiral staircase. We can even say that we are sitting in a two-story open-space. The router is installed on the top floor next to the wall farthest from the entrance.

Everyone has long chosen a place for themselves, and if the chief editor sits closest to the source of the Internet, then the rest are scattered around the office and I, for example, am from the router farthest, on the floor below. Nothing personal, just the most comfortable poof there 🙂

Archer AX55 has 4 high gain antennas with FEM modules, which allows distributing Wi-Fi evenly to all corners of our office. And for those who sit farthest, Beamforming technology also works for a directional signal.

It’s nice to know that the router “sees” my laptop and automatically increases the signal strength in my direction to minimize possible delays in getting the Internet due to walls and ceilings.

Our tariff is not the most expensive, the declared channel gives out 500 Mbit / s. I took measurements using the Speedtest application in different parts of the office and this is what happened:

At the time of measuring the speeds in the office on Wi-Fi, there were: Yandex.Station, 4 laptops, 6 smartphones, one test server and two stationary PCs. The floors are located one below the other, the router is installed on the top floor.

The speed is decent everywhere, even in the farthest corner of the farthest room, which is also located on the floor below. This is a clear proof of the work of all the above built-in functions of the Archer AX55.

I assure you that it will be even faster at home, because in the router, in addition to one gigabit WAN port, there are 4 gigabit LAN ports to which you can connect a game console, the same stationary PC and a smart TV with a wire.

The experiment was successful, the Internet in the office flies

For several days of my experiment in the office, no one noticed the replacement of the router with the Archer AX55. But I noticed that indignant exclamations from different parts of the office disappeared, like “who is pumping something again ?! Give speed!“

But when it came time to return the test sample and I replaced the old router, everyone noticed this substitution. On this day, everyone considered it his duty to express into the void what a slow Internet we have and what these providers allow themselves, given how much money we pay for a corporate channel.

So I can say with confidence that all the features of the Archer AX55 are not an empty phrase. Here again its main features, briefly:

▪️ support for WPA3 data encryption

▪️ USB 3.0 port for connecting an external storage

▪️ Target-wake-Time support saves battery power of mobile devices

▪️ BSS Coloring support, which protects against interference from neighboring Wi-Fi networks

▪️ Qualcomm chipset, dual core processor and 512MB of RAM

▪️ OFDMA support reduces latency and ping

▪️ the ability to turn off LEDs and quickly share Wi-Fi access via generated QR code

This router is perfect as a powerful home source of the Internet, both over the air and over a wire, and will also provide a stable connection for a small office.

It is easy to set up, practically does not get warm, and four powerful antennas deliver Wi-Fi even to the most remote corners of the office. And if there are several rooms, or the walls are too thick, or the house is three-story, you can create a seamless Wi-Fi connection using TP-Link repeaters supporting the OneMesh function.

Finally, I would like to note the ability to update the firmware “over the air” and the ability to connect to the TP-Link cloud service, which allows you to control the router from anywhere in the world, see the connection status, change settings, reboot and control the number of connected devices.

Anyone who is interested in the stability of Wi-Fi at home and at work, I recommend paying attention to the Archer AX55. Within 4990 rubles, you simply cannot find a better analogue with so many functions.

Ideal for a large family, so that no one has an Internet slowdown.





