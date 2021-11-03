how the power raids against the night out started

At night, operatives of the economic police came to the bars that continue to work after 23:00

“You broke in here, and we have a family atmosphere here. We want to rest! ” – the visitors of one of the karaoke bars of Kazan were indignant last night. Now all nightclubs, in addition to checking QR codes, are required to close at exactly 23:00. Public catering was previously allowed to work only until midnight, but not everyone obediently fulfilled the requirements. Now that the real threat of a complete lockdown looms over the industry, there are fewer “cocky” bars. But, as the correspondent of “BUSINESS Online” was convinced, they are still there.

“Everyone will be closed, no one is resting, what will happen to the people later?”

The decision to start the raids, according to “BUSINESS Online”, was made almost at the highest level of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the republic. Previous decrees on restrictive measures showed that not all entertainment establishments comply with them, and youth nightclubs were noisy until the morning and continued their vigorous activity. Naturally, no one cared about masks with QR codes either. On our previous hikes, only a fraction of the bars and clubs required entrance codes.

But that all changed at the end of last week, when the Tatarstan government issued a new decree banning catering at night from 23:00. This has had an effect: everyone understands that at any moment soft restrictions can be replaced by radical ones: complete closure, only takeaway work. Actually, as it was last year and as it is happening now in Moscow. Many, but not all, listened to the authorities’ demand. Therefore, employees of the UEBiPK Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Tatarstan began night raids on violators: whoever does not understand, he will understand.

It was decided to conduct the raid in the center of Kazan, where most of the nightlife is concentrated. But this time the place of inspection was not the “bar” Profsoyuznaya street, which has recently been emptying every day. Last night, the police raided Spartakovskaya, where the 3Lion karaoke bar is located.

At about 11:30 pm, to the sound of music, employees of the OEBiPK of the Russian MIA Administration for Kazan, accompanied by the media, burst into the bar. At this time, two companies stubbornly continued to rest there, one of which sang another song in karaoke. The tables were crammed with food, booze and hookahs, and the waiters, as if nothing had happened, served the guests. But when they saw the cameras, it was not the bar staff who were the first to rebel, but the guests, who insistently demanded not to film them. One man even pounced on the cameraman, but after explaining that he was not being filmed, he calmed down.

The music instantly stopped, and on the screen ironically stood the frozen text of the song, which sounded a second ago: “I will not help you at all.”… The police immediately announced the purpose of the visit to the administrator of the establishment and demanded documents. The bar staff flatly refused to communicate with the press, which can not be said about the customers under the influence. One of the girls was especially fiercely indignant. “You broke in here, and we have a family atmosphere here. We want to relax! What’s the problem? I am a guest here. Shame on you?! We are people, like everyone else. You interrupted our toast! Everyone will be closed, no one is resting, what will happen to the people later? Don’t you want to rest yourself? ” – the young lady was indignant.

The men sitting at a nearby table kept saying about the same thing. “It would be better if the real bandits were caught,” one of them quipped.

Are the administrators “to blame” for everything?

The operatives collected all the data from the institution, which will be passed on to the district police officer for drawing up a protocol. The bar manager or management representative was naturally unavailable. WITHinterlocutors from law enforcement agencies from experience said that in such cases, managers almost never come to the place… Moreover, in the absence of a lawyer. Now the institution faces a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles for failure to comply with the epidemiological requirements under Art. 20.6.1 Administrative Code of the Russian Federation.

But often, bar owners manage to avoid such fines by appealing against the court decision. “They simply claim that it is the fault of a certain administrator. Then the individual is fined directly, and in this case the punishment is several times less, ”says an informed interlocutor.

Raid last night is not the first operational action of law enforcement officers on violators of antiquated government regulations. Over the past weekend, as the press secretary of the UEBiPK Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan told Luciya Timergalieva, almost fifty violations were revealed in Kazan, Naberezhnye Chelny, Nizhnekamsk, Elabuga, Zelenodolsk and Zainsk. WITHThe largest number of violations (17) was due to the fact that cafes and shops were open at night, although, according to the new rules, they should close as early as 23:00. We also found four computer clubs that were not going to close for the night, and 7 cafes where they were allowed to smoke hookahs. 8 violations were revealed in cafes and restaurants that let visitors in without checking the codes, 6 – in shopping centers and shops.

Among the violators, for example, the night club “Atmosphere” in Bugulma, which worked after 23:00. In Almetyevsk, a protocol was drawn up against the administrator of Restobar for the same violation. Even a pawnshop in Leninogorsk came under a hot hand. In addition to the fact that he worked (although he should not), they also received visitors without masks.

Representatives of “honest” entertainment establishments told us that even with the first introduction of QR codes, their attendance dropped significantly. Even on Friday, the bars remained half-empty, when a month ago there was no way to squeeze into the bar. Accordingly, the revenue fell to the utmost. And no light is visible at the end of the tunnel: the restrictions are in effect indefinitely, “until better times.” Some nightclubs have come up with a move – to open in the evening, from 17:00, in order to still try to collect the old parties in 6 hours.

However, according to our interlocutors from law enforcement agencies, the clubs will not hold out, fulfilling the new requirements, for a short time. It is believed that the owners of the establishments will wait until all the raids and checks have passed, and when the situation is less tense, they will open their doors again until morning. However, according to our information, security officials do not intend to weaken control…