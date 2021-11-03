Hugh Jackman Fantastic Thriller Reminiscence Gets Teaser And HBO Release Date

The post-apocalyptic drama thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson will be streaming HBO Max.

The film is set in the near future, where many regions of the Earth have already suffered from global warming.

The hero of Hugh Jackman, a psychologist and private detective named Nick, using the latest technology, can immerse himself in the memory of other people and look for things in the brain that they want to remember or relive anew. One day, a client (Ferguson) appears on the doorstep of Nick’s office, who asks to help her remember where she left the keys.

But soon she disappears, and Nick has to deal with exciting and unusual events.

Hugh Jackman shared the second teaser for the fantastic show Reminiscence on Twitter, and the first video was posted on YouTube.

The premiere is scheduled for September 3, 2021.

