“I will not survive in jail”

A court in St. Petersburg extended the arrest of blogger Yuri Khovansky, accused of justifying terrorism, by two months. He will stay in a pre-trial detention center until at least January 8, 2022. The investigation substantiated the corresponding petition by the fact that it has not yet received the results of the examinations and answers to requests sent to the security services of Google and Microsoft.…

Before the decision to extend the arrest, Khovansky made a speech, which is fully quoted by The Flow. The blogger said the following:

“For the fifth month I have been kept in jail, undermining my health and faith in humanity. What are the investigators doing at this time? They are studying a song that I performed in 2012. A stupid and unsuccessful joke that, in fact, broke my life. Me They are simply tortured because my song angered the public. But this does not change the fact that I was not involved in committing a crime in the current version of the law. I apologized many times for this song even before my arrest. I made a donation to a fund that deals with help victims of terrorism. Your Honor, I regret nothing in my life more than this ill-fated joke. But is this a reason to torture me? I may be under house arrest. Yes, I have a stupid sense of humor, but this is really the reason ruining my life? I started having problems with blood circulation, sleep, internal organs. I will not survive for a long time in a pre-trial detention center. “

Is the site blocked?

Bypass the blockage! read>

Blogger Yuri Khovansky, who has nearly four and a half million YouTube subscribers, was detained and arrested in June for a mocking song about the terrorist attack during the 2002 Nord-Ost musical. Khovansky performed the composition nine years ago during one of the streams.

After the arrest, the blogger partially admitted guilt, apologized and said that he “understands that his song is disgusting and has no excuse.” “This is my terrible mistake,” the accused of justifying terrorism wrote in a letter from the pre-trial detention center.

In September, a friend of the blogger, Maria Nelyubova, said that during a search in the Khovansky case, 600 thousand rubles had disappeared from her. The Investigative Committee denied her statement.