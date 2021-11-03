“I’m not striving for victory”: Makar Zaporozhsky spoke about participation in the show “Ice Age”

32-year-old Russian actor Makar Zaporozhsky is one of the participants in the Ice Age show. His partner is 31-year-old figure skater Ekaterina Bobrova. According to Makar, they get along remarkably well with each other and he even had a chance to make friends with Catherine’s husband and son.

Despite the fact that Zaporizhzhya first participates in the “Ice Age”, with ice, the actor has long since switched to “you”. The role of goalkeeper Dmitry Shchukin in the popular TV series Molodezhka about the hockey team helped the artist improve her skills in this sport. Since then, Makar fell in love with hockey and started playing in the amateur national team.

However, for the first time the actor stood on the ice back in 2011-2012, when he auditioned for the picture “Legend No. 17”. Danila Kozlovsky will then get the role in the film, but Makar himself was not very upset, because he left the casting “not empty-handed” and learned to stand confidently on skates.

Participation in the Ice Age TV show is, of course, very different from playing hockey. “Figure skating is not easy at all, it is a very difficult coordination sport. For me, it’s still so tight – joints, clamps, I have a lot of problems. So not everything is easy, ”says the actor.

As he himself says, the desire to “try something new and interesting” led him into the project, and Makar treats winning the show much easier than his partner. “The main thing is to stay healthy, not even to participate,” the actor says. – No, I do not strive for victory, I have no such ambitions. Katya just wants to win, but I have to correspond to her aspirations, because by and large everything I wanted I have already received from this project. And the rest – you have to roll, hold out the strap. “