In a vaccine costume: Katy Perry surprised in a topical way on Halloween – novosti-shou-biznesa

The 37-year-old singer Katy Perry arranged a photo shoot with Orland Bloom, who in turn donned a doctor’s suit – he was wearing a blue medical suit, a hat, a white coat, as well as a face shield and a stethoscope.

It is important to know Mazur, Pedan, Zhadan: Ukrainian stars who were vaccinated against coronavirus



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in vaccine and doctor costumes / Photo from the singer’s instagram

Katy Perry’s Halloween look

The American star, to which almost 140 million Instagram users are subscribed, in her paired way with her husband urged everyone to take care of themselves and get vaccinated. Her costume in the shape of a large syringe with a needle delighted many fans, both praising her for her position and criticizing her.



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom urged everyone to get vaccinated / Photo from the singer’s instagram

“Take care of yourself, friends”, – signed the pictures of Katie, while Orlando on his instagram joked appropriately: “I vaccinated the girl, and I liked it.”

reference! You can book vaccinations through your family doctor or Helsi service. People with limited mobility can call a mobile vaccination team at home by calling the Ministry of Health’s contact center 0 800 60 20 19 or through their doctor.

What other stars are calling to be vaccinated