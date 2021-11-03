https://ria.ru/20211103/belorussiya-1757488261.html

In Belarus recognized as extremist page of the Polish TV channel “Belsat”

MINSK, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The Internet resources of the Polish TV channel Belsat are recognized as an extremist formation in Belarus, according to the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic. “. The list of organizations, formations, individual entrepreneurs involved in extremist activities has been updated,” the message says. As follows from the decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, Belsat groups on various platforms in social networks, Belsat is a Polish satellite TV channel broadcasting mainly in the Belarusian language, but it is not accredited in the republic. The TV channel has a website and social networks. Earlier, the government of Belarus adopted a resolution, according to which the Ministry of Internal Affairs was instructed to maintain and post on its website lists of organizations, formations and persons involved in extremist activities. The document created legal conditions for the recognition of groups of citizens carrying out extremist activities, including through Internet resources, social networks and instant messengers, as extremist formations. The list of extremist groups has already been published and is regularly updated. In February, a court in Minsk sentenced two Belsat journalists to two years in prison – Daria Chultsova and Katerina Bakhvalova (Andreeva). They were detained after a live broadcast from the place where the security forces dispersed the demonstrators in one of the courtyards of Minsk on November 15 last year and became involved in a criminal case on organizing actions that grossly violate public order. Chultsova and Andreeva are the first journalists in Belarus to receive prison sentences for organizing protests in the republic that began after the presidential elections in 2020.

