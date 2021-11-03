https://ria.ru/20211103/sertifikatsiya-1757579319.html

In Germany, they spoke about the course of certification of “Nord Stream – 2”

In Germany, they talked about the course of certification of "Nord Stream – 2"

In Germany, they spoke about the course of certification of “Nord Stream – 2”

There is no date for the end of the certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 operator, Beate Baron, a spokesman for the German Economy Ministry, said at a briefing in Berlin. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

BERLIN, November 3 – RIA Novosti. There is no end date for the certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 operator, Beate Baron, a spokesman for the German Ministry of Economy, said at a briefing in Berlin. four months, it was launched in early September. Previously, the Bloomberg agency reported that the commissioning of the gas pipeline could be delayed until May, as the decision of the German regulator will be further studied by the European Commission. “Nord Stream 2” stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The construction was completed on September 10 and the process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator is underway. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. The whole process can take several months. Berlin has already received a full package of necessary documents from Moscow.

Nord Stream 2: construction under the sanctions regime The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year should be completed in August 2021. Two lines of the highway will connect the coasts of Russia and Germany. The project was funded by six countries: Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria and the United Kingdom. The construction of the gas artery was suspended several times due to US sanctions. See in the infographic Ria.ru how external pressure influenced the delivery time of the pipeline, which can save Europe from the gas deficit. 2021-11-03T16: 13 true PT1M46S

