In Iraq, almost 400 people were poisoned by falafel, there are dead – Gazeta.Ru

Nearly 400 people are hospitalized with food poisoning, believed to be falafel, in Maysan province in eastern Iraq. It is reported by RIA News” with reference to the local health department.

Earlier it was reported about 250 victims.

“390 citizens were poisoned, most of them were discharged from hospitals. 17 people remain in the intensive care unit, their condition is critical, ”the department said. According to the ministry, one person has died.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. To date, the owner of the restaurant and six other suspects have been detained by a court decision.

“I watched with my own eyes, when I sometimes bought bread with falafel or shawarma, how the sweat poured from the workers preparing them mixed with the ingredients,” a local resident said. Sky News Arabia…

It is also reported that the locals smashed the restaurant where the spoiled dish was allegedly served. People on social media also criticized the slow pace of prosecution of restaurant owners and employees, demanding the most severe sanctions.

Earlier it became known about mass poisoning Russian tourists in Hurghada. All victims lived in one hotel – AMC Royal Hotel. All guests had the same symptoms of poisoning. Most of those hospitalized are children from two years of age. In the Ministry of Tourism of Egypt commented on the incident with the poisoned – among them were not only Russians, but also citizens of other states. …